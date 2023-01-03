Louth TD demands ‘more detail’ from Taoiseach in relation to Covid-19 inquiry

Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkar to provide families who lost loved ones to Covid-19 in Dealgan House in 2020, with some certainty and specifics in relation to a public inquiry.

Speaking this week, An Taoiseach said he expected an inquiry to open at some stage in 2023, but Mr Ó Murchú accused the Fine Gael leader of ‘political kite-flying’ and ‘raising people’s hopes’.

“It’s going to be about getting to the truths, understanding what happened. What we did well, what we did badly, what could have been done better, because we can’t assume that this is going to be the last big pandemic in our lifetime,” Mr Varadkar told a group of political correspondents on Monday.

“In fact, you know, there’s a good chance that in our lifetime, you will experience another very serious pandemic, and we need to be prepared for that, and that will be the purpose of the thinking behind the inquiry. I’d hoped to have that established sometime in 2023.

“I am conscious the pandemic is not over and people are still in hospital today with Covid-19. We need to bear that in mind and I am very conscious that a lot of the people who are on the front line dealing with the trouble in our health service at the moment are the same people who we would be asking to come before inquiries and take time out to prepare for their testimony and so on.”

However, Louth TD, Ó Murchú insists families deserve more detail.

“Obviously this is a particularly pertinent issue for the families of those who passed away in Dealgan House, for whom it was such a huge tragedy,” he said. “Also, Dealgan House was taken over by the HSE which makes it a very unique case.

“Stephen Donnelly promised there would be a mechanism put in place to provide the families with answers and this is more kite-flying by Leo Varadkar. What we need now, and what the families need now, is detail.

“The families want a full public inquiry so that learnings can be made.

“There seems to be a suggestion that while the proposed inquiry would address things like the procurement of PPE, it might also look at issues like PUP payments and I’m not sure if it’s that all-encompassing and wide-ranging that the families will get the specific answers that they want.

“We don’t need any more generalisations, what we need from Leo Varadkar now is specifics – when will it happen and what will the scope of the inquiry be.”