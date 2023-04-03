Louth TD confirms Drogheda DART on track for 2025 start with brand new trains

Drogheda will benefit from the delivery of 185 new DART carriages when the service extends to Louth in 2025.

Louth and East Meath TD, Fergus O’Dowd has said the unveiling of a prototype of the new DART carriages which are on the way to Drogheda by 2025 shows the new commuter trains will be more accessible and provide greater comfort to commuters.

Deputy O’Dowd said: “Today, Iarnród Eireann unveiled their prototype of the carriages that will be added to the fleet in the years ahead, marking the final phase of the design process.

“So far, 185 new carriages have been ordered, with delivery beginning in 2024 and entering service in 2025. Over 750 carriages will be ordered over the next ten years.

“The initial order of 185 carriages will see 65 new battery-electric carriages deployed first on the Drogheda to Dublin Northern Commuter Services.”

“The new carriages will provide better accessibility for wheelchairs or people with mobility issues, as well as providing dedicated areas for families and bicycle areas.”

Deputy O’Dowd continued: “Minister Ryan has reaffirmed today that the DART+ programme will facilitate DART trips to and from Drogheda by 2025 which will improve both the quality and efficiency on the northern line.

“The NTA have also confirmed to me that after a long fought campaign that they are very close to introducing a new fare strategy for commuters in Drogheda and East Meath to remedy the disparities which currently exist outside of the Short Hop Zone.”