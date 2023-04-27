Louth TD calls for better resources for Gardai to tackle organised crime

Gardaí feel that ‘no-one, including the government has their backs’, Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú stated in the Dail last week.

Speaking during a a debate about organised crime, he said that ‘”organised and disorganised crime have flourished in areas of high disadvantage, areas that nobody cared about for many years, under multiple governments of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael’.

While he welcomed the Drogheda Implementation Board and its plan, he felt that there are ‘still issues’.

"The Red Door Project and others may be glad of certain bits of funding, but nobody has the real multi-annual funding required to be strategic.

"If the government was serious about tackling organised crime, they needed to provide the gardai with proper resources.

“We have all spoken to gardaí who do not believe anybody, the Government included, has their back and do not believe they have the supports,” he said.

“We know that there are issues with recruitment and retention and that there have always been issues with resourcing, training and equipment, so we need to provide the Garda with the supports needed.

“We know that the addiction services are not there. We know that gardaí at times have to make up for the mental health supports that are not there. Let us be really clear. Let us see if we are serious about dealing with organised crime and drugs’.

Getting to grips with poverty is one of the core issues that need to be tackled, he said, calling for “early family intervention, real supports and changing the way we do things altogether.”

“There will always be a need to give those supports to the gardai. When I was a councillor I probably spent more time dealing with gardaí than I did with council officials, and it was usually about drug debt intimidation.

“I commend the work they do, but they do not have the resources or the capacity to deal with the level the government have let organised crime get to.”