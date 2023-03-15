Louth St. Patrick’s Day Parades 2023: Everything you need to know

County Louth goes green this Friday for a whole bunch of lively St. Patrick’s Day parades. The line-up in the region includes:

DUNDALK

The big parade gets under way at 1 p.m. from Church Street, continuing along Clanbrassil Street, Crowe Street, Francis Street and Park Street. There will be a ‘quiet’ parade from Utopia in Dublin Street to Tesco. There will be live music, a children’s fun zone, and food and hot drinks stalls at the Market Square afterwards. RTE has indicated that the TV cameras will be in place to cover the Dundalk parade this year.

DROGHEDA

The parade, billed as a magical spectacle of Mythology and Legends, will begin in Palace Street at 12 p.m. and run against normal traffic down to Laurence’s Street, across West Street, down Dominic’s Street, taking a left onto Wellington Quay, before progressing across Dyer Street, then turning on to Shop Street. with a final turn on to the North Quay.

BLACKROCK

This year’s parade starts at 1 p.m. from AOH Hall at Cocklehill. The parade will follow the usual route down through the seafront, as far as the Saint Oliver Plunkett Church, with a festive and fun-filled occasion planned.

ARDEE

The big St. Patrick’s Day parade starts at 3 p.m. travelling south from the park at the entrance of town along the Main Street to finish at Hale Street. There will be entertainment from 2 p.m. at the bandstand featuring Scoraíocht Lann Léire and Sean Jones.

LOUTH VILLAGE

The parade organised by Louth Abbey Vintage Club starts at 1 p.m., preceded by Declan Nerney entertaining the crowds from noon. Breakfast will be served from 10 a.m. in the Community Hub.

SLANE

This year’s parade will start at the National School on the Collon Road at 3 p.m., with entertainment on the street beforehand. This is sure to be a great day out for the entire family!