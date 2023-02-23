Louth primary schools set for ESB Science Blast at RDS

Primary school pupils from Louth will participate in ESB Science Blast next week. ESB Science Blast, delivered by the RDS, is a STEM-focused education programme involving whole classes investigating the science behind a simple question, such as "how will climate change affect baby sharks?".

The event will take place in Dublin in RDS Simmonscourt for four days next week, starting next Monday 27th February, with a lá speisialta do Ghaelscoileanna agus do scoileanna Ghaeltachta taking place on 2ú Márta, 2023.

Participating schools in Louth include Dundalk Grammar Junior School, St Oliver's National School in Dundalk and Sandpit National School in Drogheda

Pupils from each class participating will showcase their experiment and discuss their investigation with a STEM expert (Judge/Moltóir). The judging is non-competitive and aimed at growing pupils' interest and passion for STEM. Now in its fifth year, over 35,000 children have participated in ESB Science Blast to date, making it the largest primary school programme on the island of Ireland.

The questions being investigated by Louth schools are as follows:

Sandpit NS Drogheda: Does gender affect speed?

St. Oliver's NS: Which type of sport will raise your heart rate the most?

St. Oliver's NS, Drogheda: Drogheda: Does chewing gum affect your concentration levels when

performing a task?

Dundalk Grammar JS, Dundalk: How do animals filter/drink dirty water?

Dundalk Grammar JS, Dundal: Why do some objects fall slower than other objects?