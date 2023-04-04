Louth man Brendan Fay gave a big Irish welcome to Lavender & Green Alliance at NYC parade

The Irish LGBT group Lavender and Green Alliance - Muintir Aerach na hÉireann once again joined the 262nd New York St. Patrick’s Day parade, recently, with Brendan Fay from Drogheda, who founded the group in 1994, saying it was a celebration of determination and welcome.

"These are challenging time for the LGBT community and so the spirit of hospitality extended by parade organizers is important for our community. Hundreds of pieces of anti LGBT legislation are being passed and our loves and lives are being debated here in the US and across the world,” said Brendan. "I learned a long time ago at the Augustinians in Drogheda that while it's good to pray for peace and justice on Sunday we have to rise up and make a difference in the world. For me that means working to make our Churches, schools, factories, communities and cultural parades spaces of welcome for all.

Brendan recalls a huge moment for him when he was welcomed back to Drogheda as grand marshall of the 2017 St. Patrick’s parade.

He retells the story with affection for Drogheda when he speaks at schools and communities.

The Irish LGBT group of about 60 assembled at 45th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue around noon. They came from Washington DC as well as the tri state area.

Joining Fay and his husband Tom Moulton at the banner were veterans of the LGBT civil rights movement including Randy Wicker and Andy Humm. Long-time activists and supporters of Lavender and Green Alliance included Lisa Fane, Danny Dromm as well as Mychal McNicholas and his wife Barbara Flynn

Organizers Tom Moulton and Robert Pinter distributed the distinctive Lavender and Green silk sashes and buttons.

Honouring the 25th anniversary since the signing of the Good Friday agreement on April 10th, 1998 Lavender and Green Alliance welcomed guests from Northern Ireland. Patricia Lewsley, two term Commissioner for Children and Young People from 2007 -2015 led the women's cross community delegation from the Belfast based “Training for Women’s Network” (TWN). After a busy week in New York including meetings at the United Nations, The Irish Center, New York City Hall and the Fortune Society for the formerly incarcerated the group was excited to join the Lavender and Green Alliance in the New York St. Patrick’s Day parade. As political leader and community organizer Patricia Lewsley has been a much-respected advocate of equal rights for women, the LGBT community and people with disabilities in Northern Ireland.

As they prepared to step off Fay and others recalled 30 years ago in March 1993 when he and over 200 Irish LGBT persons and friends were arrested beginning a long road of struggle and breakthrough to inclusion in the NYC St. Patrick’s day parade.

It was a first time for Maya Jamie Milton who marched with the Irish LGBT group in the March 12 Bronx-Throgg’s Neck parade.

“Because of Lavender and Green Alliance I had such a happy St Patrick’s Day and feel like I’m in the middle of this historic moment as a transgender Irish American woman,” said Maya. “I’m grateful about the turn of events in my life.”

The group cheered when welcomed onto 5th Avenue by the parade formation leaders who recalled Tarlach MacNiallais (1962-2020) a leading Irish LGBT activist and NYC parade committee member.

At St Patrick’s Cathedral members of the group including Fay and Malachy McCourt greeted Bishop Edmund Whalen at the steps. Fay expressed gratitude for Pope Francis who has urged Church leaders to treat the LGBT community with compassion, welcome and respect.

Fay introduced Tommy Thomas, a community organizer, human rights advocate and volunteer with NYC Pride, and his son Johnny.

“It was an absolute honour for Johnny, my 8-year-old and I to join Brendan Fay and Lavender Green Alliance and walk the 2023 St Patrick’s day parade in New York City,” said Tommy. “As a single dad and a coloured American man born in the 1970s, I have grown to support and embrace the fight for equality for all as the civil rights battle of my generation of Americans. Growing up in New York, I have had a front row view to the evolution of the embracing of the Irish LGBTQ community by the St. Patrick’s Day parade. It was truly a remarkable and emotional moment for me as a father to see Brendan Fay lead my child, Johnny (who is preparing for his First Holy Communion this late spring) to be introduced and blessed by Bishop Edmund Whalen on the steps of St. Patrick’s Cathedral. This beautiful moment in many ways captures the long-fought struggle by the Irish LGBT community to join the parade while the struggle continues on many other fronts.”

Along 5th Avenue onlookers cheered when the saw the banner and Malachy McCourt in his wheelchair leading . The group sang " When Irish eyes are smiling - all the world is bright and GAY and joined McCourt as he sang "Wilde Mountain Thyme.”

Fay shouted to the crowds “Love your LGBT children, family and neighbours.

"Lets open our Irish hearts in welcome for all.”

Just past the reviewing stand members of the Rygor family of Astoria waved and roared. Brendan Fay is producing a new documentary on the AIDS activist Robert Rygor (1953-1994) and his parents Stanley (1926-2019) and Kathleen (1929-2021) who were advocates for the Irish LGBT community in New York.

For years before they died Stanley, a much beloved Irish musician and Kathleen visited Brendan’s parents Peter and Mary Fay at their Scarlet Street home. They also stayed with his sister Carmel O Brien and her husband PJ in Termonfeckin.

At the end of the New York parade all gathered around 91 year old renowned actor, writer and radio host Malachy McCourt singing - ‘For he’s a jolly good fellow and so sing all of us!” There were a few tears of farewell and joy as everyone hugged Malachy, Patricia Lewsley and the women from Belfast.

“We know too well how we got from there to here and the journey from closets of shame and silence to inclusion, equality, and visibility.” added Brendan. “We continue to rise, speak up, sing and march not just for ourselves but also for young LGBT persons who are coming out and finding a place of belonging and in solidarity and hope for LGBTQ communities across the world. We thank the people of good heart and passionate activism who on St Patrick’s Day made the road of Irish hospitality rise for the Irish LGBT community in New York!”