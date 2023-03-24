Louth man (65) accuses two gardaí of ‘telling lies’ as judge dismisses assault charge

A 65-year-old man, who it was alleged, put his hands around the neck of a garda, has been cleared of assault and other charges.

Pat McCormack, Lios Dubh, Armagh Road, Dundalk, denied assaulting Gda Eimear Gallagher, obstructing a peace officer and a public order charge.

The district court heard that the defendant was arrested on suspicion of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words last year and brought to the garda station where a second incident occurred outside.

Mr McCormack admitted raising his knee in self-defence but said he would never manhandle a woman.

Judge McKiernan heard that CCTV footage viewed by an investigating officer did not show the alleged assault on Gda Gallagher, and that the footage was no longer available.

Gda Gallagher testified that on 25 February 2022 she was driving a patrol van, accompanied by Gda Fintan Sherlock.

On Castletown Road she heard a man shouting at the vehicle and turned left onto Bridge Street and pulled in.

She went to speak to this person to see if everything was alright. The man became abusive. At one stage she couldn’t comprehend what he was saying.

The defendant was arrested and placed in the back of the van. He was not handcuffed. On the way to the garda station he became quite irate.

Gda Gallagher said when they arrived she opened the van door and cell door. Mr McCormack refused to get out and called her a ‘bitch’.

He then began to walk out. He placed his hands around her neck. She used ‘soft hands’ techniques to push him away as did Gda Sherlock who placed him on the ground.

The accused caught her on the upper chest area on her fleece jacket and she was thrown to the ground.

While handcuffs were being applied, the man began kicking back at her using his knees. He wasn’t compliant in the slightest.

Cross-examined by barrister Stephen Faulkner, the witness said she couldn’t recall if Mr McCormack was on his phone and had an earpiece in when she first encountered him.

It was put to her that she struck the defendant once outside the station and he raised his knee in self-defence.

Gda Gallagher replied she didn’t agree with that. Another guard came out and he and Gda Sherlock carried Mr McCormack inside.

Gda Fintan Sherlock gave evidence that he heard a man shouting. He put down the window and heard him say ‘s**theads’ though the window.

The defendant called him a ‘f***king prick’, ‘dirty w**ker’ and a ‘dirty f**king pig’. He arrested him at 4.40pm.

At the station Mr McCormack refused to get out of the van. When he did, he grabbed Gda Gallagher around the neck area.

‘I brought him to the ground. He was shouting abuse and continued to scuffle.’

The man shouted, ‘F*** off, I’ve done nothing wrong’.

Gda Sherlock told Mr Faulkner he did not punch the man in the back. He grabbed his arm, there was a scuffle, they both ended up on the ground.

‘I don’t believe I did slam him onto the ground’. The handcuffs were applied when the accused was on the ground. He didn’t remember who applied them.

Sgt Evan Connolly investigated the incident and said he saw the CCTV footage from the garda station on camera. It did not capture the alleged assault.

A copy was sent to the DPP. The DPP’s office got in contact to say it was not the correct footage and by that stage the footage had been overwritten.

Pat McCormack began his testimony by saying, ‘They are both telling lies’.

He continued that he had been talking to his daughter on the phone. He had an earpiece in one ear. He talked loudly because following an assault years ago he was three-quarters deaf in one ear.

He was ‘ranting’ to her about not getting paid for a job. He targeted no rants at the patrol van.

The guards never asked if he was alright. He wanted to record what was happening ‘for future reference’. Gda Sherlock tried to take the phone off him.

He was cuffed tight to the front on Bridge Street. Gda Gallagher squeezed his arm, and he was walked to the back of the van. They forced him in.

At the station he said he wasn’t getting out because he feared the guards ‘were going to do something similar again’.

Mr McCormack said Gda Sherlock threw him to the ground and lay on his neck. He shouted to let him up because he couldn’t breathe.

‘The woman garda drew me a kick in the chest.’

He denied grabbing Gda Gallagher around the neck. He may have grabbed her for balance.

She gave him a knee in the chest. Gda Sherlock’s knee was on his throat, ‘choking me’.

Mr McCormack told his own counsel that he made no complaint about this to the Garda Ombudsman.

‘In hindsight, I should have taken them two to court for assault’.

Inspector Damian Martin asked Mr McCormack why did he feel the need to start recording with his phone, and he replied because Gda Sherlock was abusive and tried to grab the phone off him.

‘I don’t want to be cross-examined. You’re twisting things. Those two should be thrown out of the guards,’ the witness added.

He told the inspector that he didn’t want to get out of the van. He was just sitting inside because he was scared.

‘I’m an old man. Them two are young. I’m on widower disability.’

Inspector Martin put it to him that he was able to work.

‘I was doing a nixer, a bit of painting. That’s my business.

‘If they had left me alone this wouldn’t have happened. I wouldn’t touch any woman around the neck.’

Mr McCormack denied this all happened because he lost his temper.

‘Why didn’t they just drive on. They are lies, I can’t say any more than that.’

Janet McCormack told the court that her father was giving out on the phone about not getting paid for a job. He said, ‘There’s the guards coming’.

She heard a scuffle and ‘the earpiece went’.

Following submissions by Mr Faulkner, Inspector Martin said what happened on the street initially could have been a mis-reading of the situation, but the assault and obstruction cases were very clearly made.

Counsel responded that if the State accepted the incident on the street was mis-read, everything that flowed from there was significant.

Judge McKiernan said she had a doubt in her mind in relation to the evidence and any doubt must go in favour of the defendant.

The charges were dismissed.