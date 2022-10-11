Louth man (27) pleads guilty to break in after DNA found on hammer

DNA from a hammer left at the scene of a shop break-in matched that of a 27-year-old man who has pleaded guilty to a charge arising from the incident last year.

Damien O’Rourke, Boice Court, Cement Road, Drogheda, appeared before the district court on Monday via video link.

He admitted, on 9 June 2021, at Centra, Hardman’s Gardens, entering as a trespasser and causing criminal damage to a metal security window, false ceiling, cash till and cigarette press.

Mr O’Rourke, a father of three, also pleaded guilty to separate charges after gardaí found him with a large knife and masks last month.

Sgt John O’Hehir presented evidence that at 2.20am on 9 June 2021, gardaí received a call to attend at the Centra where an alarm had gone off.

There, they met the owner who said he had received a message from the alarm company that there were intruders on the property.

He gave officers a description of a man he had seen leave the premises in the direction of Patrick Street.

There were a number of items left on the floor of the shop, including a hammer from which DNA was obtained and it matched that of the defendant.

Evidence was also given that on 13 September last, while on mobile patrol in Marley’s Lane, gardaí spotted two men who then fled.

One of the guards pursued Damien O’Rourke on foot and apprehended him.

A black bag he had thrown over a fence was retrieved. Inside were two masks, and a large knife, while socks and a bandana were found on him.

He admitted having a garden bush knife which had a blade or was sharply pointed, and a second charge of possessing a pair of socks, bandana, two squid masks, a bush knife, black Fila backpack and black jacket with the intention that they be used during, or in connection with, the damage of property.

There were 59 previous convictions.

Barrister Ronan O’Carroll said his client had been on a ‘path of destruction’ because of his addiction to cocaine and tablets.

Clean for the last four months, he was using his time in custody to begin the process of recovery. He wanted to plead guilty at the earliest opportunity.

Mr O’Rourke had been remiss in his obligations as a father. His partner needed him home to help with the children.

She was in court with money to offer as compensation.

Judge McKiernan said she had read a letter from the defendant and that the court considered all that was said on his behalf.

The judge said she also had to take into account the seriousness of these matters and the previous convictions of a similar nature.

A four-month sentence was imposed for the offences in September, consecutive to a two-month term for the incident at the Centra, backdated to when he went into custody.

Legal aid was granted.