Louth land prices fifth highest in Leinster

Louth land prices are the fifth highest in Leinster, according to the SCSI/Teagasc Agricultural Land Market Review and Outlook Report 2023

The survey found that good quality land across different plot sizes in Louth is fetching an average of €13,611 per acre, which is down from €14,500 in 2021. Overall, land prices in Louth ranged from €9,417 per acre of poor-quality land to €14,917 for good land.

Kildare has the most expensive land in the country with good quality land going for an average €15,056 an acre, followed by Meath where the average is €14,867.

The SCSI auctioneers and valuers are forecasting that the price of agricultural land nationally will increase by 8% on average this year, underpinned by a strong dairy sector.

In a major new survey, auctioneer, and valuer members of the Society of Chartered Surveyors Ireland (SCSI), operating in the agricultural and rental markets say they expect national rental prices to increase at an even higher rate - an average of 14%.

They say prices will be driven by the constrained supply of land for rental and higher anticipated demand, particularly from the dairy sector due to new environmental regulations. However, experts from Teagasc note that milk prices have fallen back somewhat this year.

Auctioneer Frank Flynn, of Robert B. Daly in Drogheda, said strong demand for good quality land from dairy farmers is driving the market.

“Eighty-three per-cent of agents in our survey believe there is likely to be an increase in demand from dairy farmers to purchase farmland in 2023 and they are continually ranked throughout the survey as being the most likely purchasers of land across the country. However, as outlined in this report it’s also likely that changes to the European Nitrates Directive, particularly measures aimed at protecting water quality will have an impact on land prices, especially rental prices.”

“In order to maintain current levels of milk production – and to comply with the directive - many dairy farms will need to either increase their land area or reduce milk production. We’d expect the impact on sales and rental prices will be more acute in regions where dairy is the dominant farm enterprise and where stocking rates are higher.”