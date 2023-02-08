Louth jobs boost as Dundalk firm Digiweb to benefit from Viatel expansion

Paul Rellis, CEO, Viatel Technology Group, Gina Laverty, CFO, Viatel Technology Group, Eilish O’Connor, CTO, Viatel Technology Group, Damien McCann, Director of Sales and Marketing, Viatel Technology Group and Declan Campbell, COO, Viatel Technology Group pictured at the announcement with An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar. Photo: Bryan Brophy / 1IMAGE Photography

There was some badly needed good news for the local tech job market this week with Dundalk firm Digiweb set to benefit from a recruitment drive by its parent company, Viatel.

Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar announced the creation of 50 new jobs over the next 18 months at Viatel Technology Group, which includes broadband provider Digiweb

The Viatel group plans to significantly expand its security portfolio, while continuing to grow its share of the domestic market for digital services and business telecoms.

Currently employing 275 people to support over 5,000 enterprise customers, the additional 50 permanent positions will be created across software engineering, systems development, network engineering, technical support, and sales.

Viatel, a Platinum Deloitte Best Managed Company, has offices in Dublin, Limerick and Dundalk. Recruitment for the first of these new, hybrid roles is now underway.

Speaking at an event at Viatel’s Blanchardstown office and data centre location, Taoiseach said: “Congratulations to Viatel Technology Group on what is a significant day for the company. 50 local jobs in the tech sector over the next 18 months is a fantastic news story and a significant expansion for the company. It’s good to see that jobs are being created in the tech sector and that companies are still recruiting, notwithstanding the fact that so many companies are downsizing.

“It demonstrates that Ireland is open to investment, to trade, to talent and to creativity, and that we are a country of opportunity, where indigenous enterprise can flourish alongside international companies.

“I am grateful to Viatel for their work in helping the Government and its agencies to improve services for citizens, including the excellent online passport renewal system and the digitisation of the marking of the Junior and Leaving Certs. Both Government and companies like Viatel have a crucial role to play in ensuring that Irish businesses and Irish citizens are not left behind in the digital transition.”

At the announcement, Viatel Technology Group CEO, Paul Rellis, said “Viatel is a great indigenous Irish tech success story. We have grown sustainably over the last 20 years, establishing ourselves as a go-to networking and digital services partner. Now, we are preparing to launch our new security platform. We have created the end-to-end, accessible, managed security solution that we see lacking in the market. The jobs announced today are coming online as a result of those plans. We are very excited about this potential growth area, and we are backing our plans by investing in the right people to help us bring our vision to life.”

Paul continued, “Our team is our greatest asset. We are building a great place to work with a focus on culture, flexibility, inclusion and progression. I always say that you can start in one role with Viatel, but where you get to in your career with us is entirely up to you.”

Impressive organic growth and a series of acquisitions has catapulted Viatel Technology Group’s evolution from a classic telecoms company, to a rapidly expanding digital services powerhouse. The Viatel customer base spans many industries, but it is notably strong in the financial services, healthcare, and retail sectors. Final revenue figures for 2022 are expected to exceed €70 million; a figure forecasted to multiply in the coming years as the group expands its footprint overseas.

Visit www.viatel.com/careers for more information on the new roles available.