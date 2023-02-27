Louth jobs boost as ABB research and development centre in Dundalk to create 30 new roles

Marking the opening of the ABB Dundalk R&D Centre in Ireland were (from left) William Dannelly, Product Line Manager – QCS, ABB, Stefano Cinquina, Business Line Manager, Pulp & Paper, ABB, Dara Calleary T.D., Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise Trade & Employment, Mary Buckley, Interim CEO, IDA Ireland, Joachim Braun, Division President, Process Industries, ABB, Michael Kerley, Global Technology Manager for ABB Pulp & Paper.

ABB’s new multi-million-dollar R&D centre for the pulp and paper industry was officially opened by Dara Calleary T.D., the Minister for Trade Promotion and Digital Transformation this afternoon.

The new centre, which is located in the former Irish Life building in the Finnabair Estate, represents a major vote of confidence in the Dundalk plant and will create up to to 30 research, engineering and sales jobs.

The building has been totally refurbished to house the state of the art R&D Centre which is at the heart of ABB’s automation and digital offering for the sector and will be home to the ongoing evolution of the ABB Quality Control System.

"This is a very welcome investment in Louth and the wider region and is an endorsement of the area as an excellent place for businesses to thrive and grow,” Minister Calleary said.

“ABB’s new centre here in Dundalk will support technology advancement in the pulp and paper industry with the creation of up to 30 new highly skilled jobs to the area. The new R&D facility will provide an exciting space for innovation to help papermakers in areas such as waste reduction, reducing emissions including finding new ways of reaching sustainability goals.

" The Government is hugely supportive of any new innovations that help us reach our goal of protecting the future of our planet."

He thanked the company for their continued investment in Ireland.

Ireland is the “perfect location” for the company’s new R&D site, said Joachim Braun, Division President, Process Industries, ABB, who noted that the country ranks in the top 10 EU countries for innovation and boasting the fourth-highest international share of workforce in the EU ranks

"ABB has been a leading employer in Dundalk for 40 years,” said Mary Buckley, Interim CEO, IDA Ireland. “This new R&D centre is a significant expansion and is very much aligned to IDA Ireland’s Sustainability pillar that is central to our current strategy. I wish ABB every success with this multi-million-euro investment.”

“This new centre represents ABB’s proud heritage and presence in Ireland, which is extremely important to us,” said Michael Kerley, Global Technology Manager for ABB Pulp & Paper.

“In addition to being a hub for technological innovation in the pulp and paper industry, the new centre will play a vital role in creating up to 30 high-level job opportunities over the next three to five years, thereby bolstering the talent pool in Ireland and supporting the local economy.”

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland and the new R&D centre will take advantage of modern technologies such as additive manufacturing (3D printing), collaborative robots and Augmented/Virtual Reality for training and field service delivery to better meet the needs of ABB’s pulp and paper development team.

The site will also include a new training hub that will provide skills development support for ABB and customers alike, enabling more cross-industry partnerships and collaboration.

“ABB’s Pulp and Paper business grows year on year, and this investment into our Quality Control Systems development will allow us to sustain our global market leadership and push the industry forward for the next generation of papermakers,” said Joachim Braun, Division President, Process Industries, ABB

Dundalk is one of ABB’s four main Pulp and Paper R&D centres globally, along with Bangalore, Singapore, and Stockholm. It will also serve as a sales and service office for ABB Robotics & Discrete Automation, who have had a presence in Ireland for 25 years. The facility will provide an excellent base from which to foster new ways of collaborating across business areas to better serve customers.

ABB has around 180 employees in Ireland, spread across five locations.

Recruitment is ongoing and will expand the existing workforce of 40+ multi-disciplinary R&D members from over 12 different nationalities, to make up a team of STEM-based roles comprising physics, engineering, electronics, mechanical, software, project management and sales experts.

Job vacancies can be found at job openings at ABB Ireland.