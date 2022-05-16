Louth Fire Service expand their fleet

Louth County Council Fire Service expands fleet – and associated photo with the following persons from left: Fire Fighter Mark Lynch, Ardee Station, Fire Fighter Alan Barnett, Drogheda Station, Cathaoirleach of Louth County Council, Pio Smith, Chief Fire Officer, Eamon Woulfe and Fire Fighter Gareth Floyd, Drogheda Station.

Louth County Council was delighted to take delivery of four new vehicles to its Fire Service fleet recently. The vehicles were funded in full by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Each of these vehicles will support the delivery of Louth County Council Fire Service for the citizens and road users of Louth.

Three of the vehicles are primarily for use at countywide roads-based incidents and will be allocated to Ardee, Drogheda and Dundalk Fire Stations. The Fourth vehicle will enhance the command-and-control function at more serious and complex incidents, providing a safer working environment for all our personnel and ensuring a better outcome to such incidents.

The vehicles are a very welcome addition to Louth Fire Service who carry out vital emergency services throughout the county.