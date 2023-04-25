Louth driver (43) who fled scene of crash is jailed for three months

The case was heard at Drogheda court.

A 43-year-old broadband installer who struck a wall in his car and then left the scene has been jailed when he appeared before the district court on Monday.

Evidence was given that the defendant John Sherry made a statement to gardaí that his car had been stolen.

Mr Sherry, of Mellifont Park, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to damaging a front wall valued €2,000 at Georgian Close on 8 February 2020.

He also admitted reporting the unauthorised taking of a vehicle that he did not believe to be true.

There were also summonses before the court for two counts of driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to remain at the scene of an accident and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

Evidence was presented that a Ford Focus caused damage to the wall, and that the defendant had reported this car stolen. CCTV was viewed by investigators.

There were 13 previous convictions.

Barrister Joe Smith said it was accepted his client had a chequered history.

He had a partner and a daughter at college and earned between €800 and €1,200 per-week as a broadband installer.

Mr Sherry hadn’t paid for the damage but was willing to.

However, Judge McKiernan said he should have that ‘long done’.

The court noted two previous no insurance convictions for incidents before this and another since and that this occurred in 2020 and he hadn’t fixed the wall.

A three-month sentence and six-year driving disqualification were imposed.

Bail in the event of an appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500 cash lodged.