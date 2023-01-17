Louth County Museum tracing background of ‘time capsule’ floorboard from Irish Civil War

The floorboard was handed in to the Louth County Museum before Christmas.

Louth County Council officials are investigating the provenance of a handwritten message on an old floorboard about a Civil War shooting handed into the County Museum in December.

The donation was received just weeks prior to the 100th anniversary of the message apparently being penned, on 30th December 1922.

In a unique form of time capsule, the message appears to have been written on the floorboard before it was fitted, in the hope that someone would discover it at some stage in the future.

The message reads: “Poor Jack Doyle, found shot dead [sic] this morning above Sherry’s cross. Folded with his hands tied behind his back and 4 bullets in him. A label on his breast convicted spy. How it will all end I hope when this board is lifted again. That the curse of civial war anbd the dark cloud that hangs over our country will bee things….” The final part of the message is illegible.

The fascinating discovery was outlined in the museum’s monthly report to Louth County Council and Cllr Marianne Butler enquired if its provenance was being traced.

Director of Services, Paddy Donnelly confirmed that work is ongoing by Museum staff.