Louth County Council to appoint taskforce to look into litter phenomenon

Illegal dumping in the Cooley mountains has become a major problem.

Louth County Council is putting together a taskforce to look into the problem of illegal dumping and littering.

Responding to concerns raised by several councillors, Council Chief Executive, Joan Martin, said the problem was county-wide and indeed national.

“Littering has exponentially increased post-Covid and unfortunately it’s still a phenomenon that is well beyond our resources,” she said.

We’ve decided to put together a taskforce on a county wide basis to look into the problem.

“Litter is everywhere we look, it’s excessive and it’s county wide.”

Councillor Antoin Watters had earlier queried if the littering fines even covered the cost of clean-ups in areas such as Dunleer and Edentubber in recent times.

“I’d love to see a case study done on whether the money recouped through fines would cover the clean-ups.”

Cllr Edel Corrigan queried if fines could increase incrementally in relation to the cost of the clean-up. However, she was advised that fines are statutory and are fixed at €150.

Responding a to a query as to whether councillors should be represented on the proposed taskforce, Joan Martin said it would initially be confined to council staff liasing on the matter and coming back to Management with options. She said any ideas or information would be most welcome.