Louth County Council CEO says Carnbeg Hotel responsible for installing footpath for asylum seekers

Louth County Council CEO Joan Martin has said the lack of a footpath outside Carnbeg Hotel is not an issue for Louth County Council, but is rather an issue that the hotel needs to take responsibility for.

Fine Gael Councillor, John Reilly said there are over 200 asylum seekers residing in the Carnbeg Hotel who are forced to walk along the Armagh Road to go about their day.

He added that the hard shoulder had been removed and the footpath is missing for 200m along the road and that it is a historical problem going back some years.

He said, “I can see this as an accident waiting to happen.”

Through research, Cllr Reilly said the hard shoulder had been removed due to the realigning of the road, which was permitted through the council who gave permission to workers through the drawings provided at the time, eliminating anywhere to walk. He said the Council took this away and now have a responsibility to fix this.

Mrs Martin continued that the Council is not responsible for the fact “that someone has placed asylum seekers in a hotel here,” adding that the council stands over the provision set out by Thomas McEvoy.

She said the hotel holds a responsibility to provide a link for those staying on their premises.

Senior Engineer for Louth County Council, John O’Hagan added that the council have a footpath along the edge of the hotel grounds, however the missing footpath lies on private land. It is therefore the hotel’s responsibility to provide a path directly connecting to the public path.

He added that the only solution is through private land that the Council do not have control of, or to try to find a solution with the hotel to source funding.

Mrs Marti continued, highlighting that the realigning of the road was carried out 12 years ago when there was no asylum seekers present. She said the council did not remove a facility that was being used.

She added that the council do not have a responsibility for these people, the Government have placed them here and they hold a responsibility to ensure its suitable.

She added that the matter should be directed to IPASS.

A business owner on the opposite side of the road, Sean Williams has indicated to Cllr Reilly that he will pay for a footpath on his side of the road.