Louth community demands better services and facilities – ‘If Haggardstown was in France, there would be riots’

The housing boom in Blackrock and Haggardstown is not being complemented by adequate services and facilities.

Haggardstown/Blackrock community activist Shane McGuinness has called for greater political contribution to the ongoing social issues being experienced by residents of the area.

The fastest growing parish in the Armagh Diocese, McGuinness, who is chairman of Haggardstown tidy towns, was involved in local delegations that recently submitted calls to Louth County Council for intervention on a number of fronts.

"If Haggardstown was in France, there would be riots,” he told The Argus.

"And a lot of the issues which have been created is due to a lack of amenities and where I never thought of it much years ago, now that my kids are involved with Rock Celtic, Geraldines and Blackrock AC, I’m now involved in those sports and I can see that we don’t have the amenities.

“We can put it down to a number of things but I put it down to a lack of local politics. We had local councillors and TDs way back who were from Blackrock and Haggardstown but in the last 12 or 13 years, we’ve had nobody local.

“We have a beautiful place but we now have got houses in the multiples and are touching on 13,000 in the parish. We have more people living in Blackrock and Haggardstown than the whole of Dunleer and Ardee put together, and yet Ardee has its own Municipal District, its own local government and people from Ardee control and run it.

“The community centre in Blackrock was built in 1978. It’s a super community centre but one that was built when there were 2,000 people living in our parish. We had 25 parking spaces. We now have five to six times the population with the exact same community centre and parking spaces.

“If you think about children, there are lots of children not even going to school in the parish. They’re having to go into Dundalk because there’s no spaces and then when you don’t have suitable amenities, you then need to have early intervention for children because they don’t have anything else to do.

"Sport is a wonderful way of bringing them out and if you get a list of what we need, it’s almost all around sport.

“Look at Muirhevnamor, Blackrock AC have no running track so we train in Muirhevnamor. Blackrock AC has no home. We all end up going out to Cooley to the running track.

“There is a lot of money out there at the minute and you can see that through the work of Heather Humphries in Cavan/Monaghan. There are new facilities, sports facilities being built, a greenway going ahead between Ballybay and Castleblayney which they’re after getting €2.6 million of funding for.

“I don’t know who wants to walk from Ballybay to Castleblayney – obviously, somebody does – but the population there is minimal to what it is in Blackrock and Haggardstown.

“So we have a group talking to the council at the minute about a possible greenway that will run from the main street in Blackrock, along the coast towards the Fane River, up along the river and out to Dunmahon Castle. That’s a walkway for all the people of the parish. At the minute, they're walking on the footpaths and they’re crammed with people because they’ve nowhere else to go.

"Rock Celtic is crying out for another pitch. Geraldines is crying out for another pitch. A solution could be to get a community field built somewhere around Sexton’s or Haggardstown that everybody can use. We need a Muirhevnamor facility now in Haggardstown to facilitate the massive influx of people.

“There are no new houses being built in Muirhevnamor really but yet the facilities are growing in there.”

And despite the continued development of land for housing, McGuinness insists the sites are there for leisure outlets.

"The ground is there but it’s political will. The people who deal with zoning are our councillors and we don’t have any. Dundalk South have seven councillors but they’re not from this area.

“There are 3,000 more houses to be built in the next three-to-five years so there’ll be 20,000 people eventually. The parish alone will be nearly as big as the top 10 or 15 towns in Ireland. We have a growth that is phenomenal but there is nobody doing what is needed to make sure the area is properly catered for.

“The council should have the ability to take a piece of land on the Golf Links’ Road, behind St Francis’ school, and put a compulsory purchase order on it. We now have crisis and we want to build an all-weather pitch to facilitate all sports. To do that, though, you need a TD or councillor to fight for you.

"It is a crisis. Behind Blackrock community centre is a park that just about facilitates the estate that it’s built for. There’s no joined-up thinking, political will or leadership. When the swimming pool in Blackrock was closed up for 90 apartments, that builder should have been made to build a swimming pool out the back as an automatic stipulation.

"The value of sporting facilities is phenomenal and we haven’t got what is required. Blackrock AC, Rock Celtic and Geraldines are going to struggle to keep people in their clubs because they will have to go somewhere else because we don’t have the capacity.

“Castlereagh in Roscommon is after getting a super outdoor swimming pool and playground because there’s somebody local who pushed for it. Heather Humphries is pushing massive sports facilities and a greenway between Ballybay and Castleblayney. Jack Chambers is after opening a new all-weather pitch and running track in his area of Dublin.

“There is money there for communities. Haggardstown needs a community centre. Blackrock needs another swimming pool and there’s lots of places it can be built.

“I’m all for houses being built but I do a lot of work in London and every corner you walk around, you walk into a park. In London, where there are 10 million people living. Every town in England, there is parkland. Could anyone tell me now where the next parkway is going to be in Haggardstown? They haven’t got a clue. All we’re seeing is houses being built. We have no facilities or amenities. We have a lack of infrastructure.

"And what’s our 10-year plan? Where’s our parkway? Well, it’s down to the zoning. We have brown and green zoning stuck in the middle of privately-owned farmland, nowhere near a road.

"Landowners are open to land being rezoned and getting the sites that will allow us to build a community centre in an ideal location. Simple changes would suit the farmer, council and community. So why aren’t we doing it?

“At the end of June, the Dundalk local area development plan was up for submission and it’s on the public domain. I got together with groups of people and 14 or 16 of us put in submissions from Haggardstown and Blackrock. Rock Celtic put in one, Geraldines put in one, Blackrock tidy towns put in one and Haggardstown tidy towns put in one. We’re telling the council what we need.

"You then take your schools, I’m involved with the parents’ council in Haggardstown school and we’re taking in more prefabs and that’s making the play area smaller and smaller to a point where we’ve almost no play area. Now, we have to segregate all the different play times because they’ve no space.

"Last week in The Argus, I read there was 250 more houses up for planning in the area. That’s every two or three months now. That’s a 1,000 people coming in and they’ve nowhere to go.

“There are groups, funded by the Department of Justice, coming into Haggardstown because there are issues. There are 155 children from Haggardstown going into school in Dundalk and there’s no bus route. No buses go through Haggardstown.

“Parents are taking their children up to the Old Dublin Road and there are mornings where the buses are full. The parents are then taking their children back down to the house and what do you think is happening? They’re sitting in the house all day. Then Tusla comes out. But how do they get the children to school?

"Some of them don’t drive and have been moved here from Dundalk or Dublin or wherever, to a place where it’s a 22-minute walk to SuperValu, which is our closest shop. It doesn’t work properly.”