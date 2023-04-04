Louth charity celebrating five years of providing dignified service to vulnerable

A small but hardy bunch of volunteers are celebrating the fifth anniversary of a remarkable free service provided to vulnerable people in Drogheda.

Members of the Drogheda and District Support 4 Older Persons (DDS4OP) have been quietly but diligently supplying families and carers of people who require incontinence wear in a dignified and personal manner since 2018.

All of this is done from the handy distribution centre in Greenhills, where not only can customers park and be discreetly looked after but can also stop for a chat amongst friendly and familiar faces.

Tullyallen woman Joan Conlon has seen both sides of this invaluable service, as she started as a customer for her late husband Edgar, and now helps out as a volunteer.

“I had been using the service at the Haymarket when it was run by the HSE, as my husband (Mo) Edgar required incontinence wear because of dementia,” she explained. “The difference between the previous service and now is marked, as it was quite impersonal before, but then it nearly became a social outing for me; it is more personal, you are greeted by people you know, and you don’t just feel like a number.”

She says being a carer is challenging and when the DDS4OP took over the distribution of the items, it made life so much easier for them.

“Looking after my husband was a full-time job, so it was an outlet for me; one of the days I actually got out because I was locked in 24/7 and you got to know the people there, and they got to know you,” says Joan, whose husband passed away in recent years.

“Also, it was so handy for me to be able to pull up to the front of the centre and load up my car with exactly what I needed, and not have to store boxes of products in our house, which can take up huge amounts of space.

“Parking was always difficult in town too, and there were times before when I would have to walk through the town with two black plastic sacks full of pads, which is obviously very awkward.”

It was back in 2016 that Drogheda and District Support 4 Older Persons was approached by the local HSE Primary Care Manager to explore a more patient-centred manner in which the HSE could meet its statutory obligations to provide aids and appliances to a growing number of the local population, especially products that promote continence and the management of incontinence.

The HSE was providing this service from the old Haymarket Health Centre in John Street and they felt that access and support were extremely difficult, and a survey of service users clearly indicated a more user-friendly and accessible location should be sourced.

“I was familiar with some of the other great work that was being done by the DDS4OP volunteers, with the Care and Repair and educational services, so I had the idea seven years ago that they may be the perfect fit for this service,” adds David Gordon, a retired HSE official. “It was never a nice experience for anyone having to use the old service, so our main aim was to make it a much more pleasant, customer-friendly service for everyone.

People may need to use incontinence pants and pads for a wide variety of reasons.

Many people suffer from different types of incontinence, including stress incontinence, weakened pelvic floor after childbirth, or urge incontinence. Everyday use of weakened pelvic floor muscles such as exercising, laughing, or sneezing can cause a person to leak urine.

“A lot of the issues can come from childbirth; 80% of women who gave birth will suffer from some form of urinary or other incontinence,” explains David. “There were 600 people on a list to receive products, but in reality, it was around half that, and with the help of volunteer Tony McKeon, who has a background in logistics, a data base was formed, and a plan was put in place.”

The DDS4OP Distribution Centre based in Greenhills, Drogheda commenced operations in March 2018 funded by a Grant Aid Agreement from Louth Primary Care Services.

Originally it was just intended that the centre would be used for the distribution incontinence wear for the clients in the Drogheda area who had an assessed need. The assessment of need was and continues to be performed by the client’s own Public Health Nurse.

“It has been a huge success since we started it five years ago, and we have been told by all the users that this enhanced and improved service provides clients with much better opening hours, even through lunch, more accessibility because we have parking outside of the premises with no risk of getting a parking fine, and we also offer the option of home delivery, for anyone who doesn’t have a car, or for whom public transport or a taxi is not an option,” explains Dave Turner from DDS4OP.

“Such is the success of the project, in the last five years, most of the clients opt to visit our centre to collect their monthly prescription and engage with staff on all levels, with home delivery still an option for about 10% of the client base”.

This success has led to clients becoming aware and availing of the other services offered by DDS4OP, including applying for and receiving personnel alarms (panic buttons), having help with their gardens, taking a trip along the Boyne Greenway to Oldbridge House in one of the Trishaws and some receiving surprise Christmas or Easter presents.

“During COVID, the service was exclusively home delivery, and this posed major challenges for all involved, but we had great help from local rescue services, and with determination and the will to succeed the service has become even stronger,” says Tony.

“The real success of this operation is the fact that each individual client is treated with dignity, respect, empathy and a great deal of warmth and kindness by the ten volunteers operating the service”.

Taking over the service five years ago has since fit perfectly into the ethos of the charity, whereby older people should not be socially isolated and should be an integral part of any community, thus reducing isolation, increasing overall wellbeing, mindfulness and having access to other services.

Indeed, such has been the success, in 2021 the HSE approached DDS4OP with a view to extending the terms of the Grant Aid Agreement to include small medical aids and appliances, such as, crutches, rollators, walking frames and other activity of daily living devises, to the items to be stored and distributed from the Centre.

"We know how happy our clients and their families are since we took over the service, but we know of many more reasons why it has been success,” adds David. “The idea of admissions avoidance and early supported discharge is evident, our work is keeping many Drogheda residents in their home which delivers better patient outcomes and of course, clients in consultation with their Public Health Nurse and Continence Advisor are reducing their need for a full prescription every month, so this has an immediate beneficial financial impact on stretched HSE budgets”.

The volunteers also point out that in these days of recycling and environmental waste, they are reducing massive amount of waste for this expensive product.

“Families were never able to return to HSE stock any items that were issued but no longer required - for example, persons changing prescriptions, moving into a nursing home or passing away – and now we are allowed to re-issue and sealed and unused stock, or donate it to charities,” explains Dave. “Client awareness has resulted in families from Meath and north Count Dublin returning unused product to our Distribution Centre, where all stock is checked by our volunteers, with only in date and approved product re-issued".

Even though Joan no longer needs to use the service for her own family, she is delighted to be involved as a volunteer.

“The work we do is much more than just distributing, it is sometimes the only time someone might leave the house to talk to someone else,” she says. “I started working on IT programmes now too in the office in Drogheda, and honestly, it is still hard to believe it is a free service.”

The distribution centre in Drogheda operates from 9.30am to 2pm, Tuesday to Thursday and currently a similar Section 39 organisation, based in Dundalk, is seeking to engage with the HSE’s Louth Primary Care Services to look at the possibility of introducing a similar project in Dundalk.

Meanwhile if you feel you or someone you know might avail of the service, contact your Public Health Nurse and they will arrange an assessment.