Louth below national average for granting planning permission

The number of planning permissions granted in Louth in 2021 was over 10 per cent below the national average, according to a report issued by the Office of the Planning Regulator (OPR).

The report reveals that 77% of all planning applications in Louth were granted permission, while 23% were refused. The national average grant-rate in 2021 was 88.5%. total, there were 893 planning applications approved and 272 refused by Louth County Council in 2021

The report also showed that the council designated 178 sites as either vacant and/or derelict, contrasting sharply with the CSO figure for the county of 3,952.

Overall in 2021, 5.8% of planning application decisions made by Louth County Council were appealed to An Bord Pleanála. Of these, 26.1% were reversed. The national average rate of appeal in 2021 was 6.7%, the average reversal rate was 27.7%

The report reviews key trends and outputs over the year in the wider planning system in Ireland. It includes a comparison with patterns in previous years and is the only analysis of its kind of the Irish planning system.

The report also identifies and makes observations on some of the key trends which reflect Ireland’s and each local authority’s planning performance in 2021. It includes key statistics and indicators relating to Louth County Council.

To coincide with the report, the OPR has also launched a new series of videos and flowcharts aimed at helping people navigate their way through the planning application process.

Commenting on the Louth findings, Planning Regulator, Niall Cussen said: “2021 was a year in which local authorities such as Louth County Council continued to deliver key statutory planning functions within strict timelines and in an operational environment that was challenging due to public health restrictions imposed as a result of the Covid pandemic. It is a great credit to the planning process in general that high levels of throughput in handling planning applications and appeals continued despite the pressures.

“While core planning functions continue to experience high volumes of activity, more is also being asked of local authorities. 2021 was also a year of very significant activity by local authorities in starting to implement funding streams aimed at securing urban and rural regeneration. However, a critical function to such investment will require concerted action on vacant and derelict buildings. While core planning functions continue to experience high volumes of activity, more is also being asked of local authorities.”

The OPR was established in April 2019 on foot of recommendations made by the Tribunal of Inquiry into Certain Planning Matters and Payments (the Mahon Tribunal).

Its purpose is to oversee the continuous enhancement of Ireland’s planning process and its outcomes by driving the co-ordination of planning policy implementation across national, regional and local levels, building a stronger knowledge base and ensuring regular reviews of the performance of planning authorities and An Bord Pleanála.