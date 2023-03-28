Louth artist Martin Maguire’s plan for ‘A Draw Head’ exhibition begins to take shape

Martin Maguire describes himself as a ‘work in progress’ but that said, with a successful radio production career and writing credentials already to his name, he is now adding portrait artist to his impressive resume.

The Dunleer-based man has lifted the paintbrushes once more after decades of neglect, on the insistence of renowned Ardee artist Padraig Lynch, and his collection of well-known Drogheda faces is increasing by the month!

Along with Augustinian Fr Iggy O’Donovan and singer SJ McArdle, he has just unveiled his depiction of barber Dom Wilton, which now hangs proudly in the Green Man in Peter Street.

“I did Art in school because I always wanted to be creative. It was my first time to choose creativity over convention,” says Martin, who grew up in Carrickmacross. “I also did Home Economics, so you can tell what kind of man I am!”

Even though he suspected he had a talent, he says he never painted in secondary school.

"I didn’t like paint. It was messy and there was a big clean up and I had only ever experienced water-colours - which were impossible to control. So…I didn’t paint,” he laughs.

“I loved sketching and the flexibility of pastels and charcoal. So I could draw. I could, by and large, create a realistic representation of whatever it was I wanted to commit to the page”.

So Martin left school with an A in Art and an A in English, but had no interest in pursuing either!

"Instead, I ventured into Radio and a reasonably successful 30 year long career,” explains Martin. “My other love - writing - offered me a parallel creative output. I’ve written for theatre, television and radio”.

Martin is being characteristically modest.

After cutting his radio teeth in LMFM in Drogheda, he spent the best part of 13 years with Today FM , where he became the star producer on two of the station’s flagship programmes – The Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show and The Ray D’Arcy Show – before being appointed Programme Director.

“Then, in 2019, whilst working on a new podcast documentary with Paul Collins in Ardee of all places, I happened upon Padraig Lynch - a renowned artist who’s in his 80s and has been painting for over six decades.” says Martin, who is married to Siobhan, and they have four children Jack (22), Charlie (24) and twins Ali and Sam (17). “I had heard he doesn’t get on with people, but when I met him, he stared at me for a while, and then said, ‘I like you’ and that was it!”

On hearing that he hadn’t practiced his art for years, Padraig called Martin ‘an absolute disgrace’, and said it was a shame his children had no idea he could draw!

"So basically, this 84-year-old man bullied me into taking up art again,” he laughs. “And so began a journey and under Padraig’s advice, guidance and stern critiquing, I was soon painting in oil!”

Obviously a man to strike while the iron is hot, Martin stopped in Lidl on the way home and went straight for the middle aisle!

“I bought charcoal, pencils, sketchpads, a saddle and a chainsaw, as I am a man!”, he says. “But Padraig started to help me about a year and a half ago, and according to him, I’m more adept at still life and portraiture, so that’s what I’ve focusing on”.

Adept is putting it mildly, as a quick scan of the artwork on Martin’s website www.23colours.com shows a depth of skill and talent far belying the length of time he has been honing his craft.

From serene seascapes and luscious landscapes, to intricate still lifes, Martin can turn his hand to anything.

But it is in portraits that he captures the essence of a person, in very candid form.

“I still need to have a day job for a few years yet – and this will be my golf in my retirement – but right now I have been working on the notion that I’d like to put together a collection of people from Drogheda that I have worked with and who would be well known. It’s a personal take from a blown-in to the town,” says Martin.

“I have several portraits done already, like Dom (Wilton) who has been my barber for 30 years, and who has a great face, and Fr Iggy, Darren Thornton, and a few others, and I usually try and paint them off guard and not looking at the camera, so to speak..”

The long-term plan would be to put together an exhibition at some stage in the next year or so if Martin gets enough subjects.

“A 'Draw Head' exhibition if you like,” he laughs. “And I hope to paint a few more women that I know, but women tend to be a bit more reticent, as I paint wrinkles and all!”

Martin works on commissions, and his art is on view at www.23colours.com and on his social channels @23colours. And of course, ‘Dom’ is on permanent loan for viewing at The Green Man Barber Shop, Peter Street.