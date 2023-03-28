Louth

Louth artist Martin Maguire’s plan for ‘A Draw Head’ exhibition begins to take shape

Media star Martin Maguire branches into art thanks to Ardee’s Padraig Lynch

Producer, writer and now painter Martin Maguire in his Dunleer studio. Expand
Dom and Dommer! Martin Maguire's portrait of barber Dom Wilton. Expand
Artist Martin Maguire and barber Dom Wilton, one of the Drogheda subjects ahead of his exhibition. Expand
Drogheda legend Fr Iggy O'Donovan is one of the well known faces painted by artist Martin Maguire. Expand
Musican SJ McArdle was selected for the Maguire treatment! Expand

Alison Comyn

Martin Maguire describes himself as a ‘work in progress’ but that said, with a successful radio production career and writing credentials already to his name, he is now adding portrait artist to his impressive resume.

The Dunleer-based man has lifted the paintbrushes once more after decades of neglect, on the insistence of renowned Ardee artist Padraig Lynch, and his collection of well-known Drogheda faces is increasing by the month!

Privacy