Lorry driver who assaulted bouncer told to come up with more compensation

The defendant was told to have €1,500 when his case next appears at Drogheda District Court.

A lorry driver who assaulted a doorman has been told to come up with more compensation if he wanted to avoid a conviction for the offence.

Brian Maher (45), Dunlinn Street, Aston Village, Drogheda, pleaded guilty to assaulting the other man, causing him harm, at The Grey Goose, West Street, on 13 October 2019.

The district court heard the defendant had been out celebrating his then partner’s 40th birthday when the incident occurred. He had no previous convictions.

Evidence was given that Maher was being restrained by doormen at the pub. At 1.15am gardaí were requested to lend assistance.

On arrival they directed him to leave which he did.

The next day the victim reported that he had been assaulted. A medical report and photographs of the injuries were available to the court.

The doorman told Judge McKiernan that the other man stuck his fingers in his eyes and ‘tried to bite me at the same time’.

He got medication from his GP and was off his day job for five or six weeks and had only recently gone back on the doors.

The witness told solicitor Patricia Holohan that her client was ‘very aggressive’ towards him. He couldn’t restrain him on his own. He didn’t know what the man’s state of mind was at the time.

Ms Holohan said the defendant had been out with his partner on her 40th birthday. He was taking pictures of her when some other ladies alleged he was taking pictures of them.

This was entirely untrue, Maher instructed. It was ‘quite aggravating’ for him, and he was agitated. No complaint from the other women arose.

He accepted he assaulted the doorman and was very remorseful and embarrassed.

A long-distance lorry driver, earning €750 per week, the solicitor continued Maher had since separated from his partner. He was paying maintenance for his three children.

Ms Holohan continued he had come to court with €400 compensation which she conceded was ‘a little light’. He sought time to get more money.

Judge McKiernan said if Brian Maher wanted to avoid a conviction, he should have €1,500 as a token the next day.

The case was adjourned to 12 September for payment of compensation and finalisation.