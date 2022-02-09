‘Light a candle in church, Google a helpline, make a phone call’ – priest’s impassioned plea at funeral of tragic 14-year-old Ryan

Seldom is a funeral attended by so many young faces, but seldom is there a tragic passing of someone their own age.

The communities of Duleek and Drogheda united in grief on Monday to say farewell to Ryan Whelan Griffin, who died suddenly on Wednesday February 2nd at just 14 years of age.

Hundreds of school pals, team mates and family friends attended the tiny church of St Cianan’s in the Meath village, to support his parents Rebecca and Shane, and his little brother Dylan, in their unimaginable grief.

In offering consolation and succour, Fr Mark English PP also took time to speak of the ‘pandemic of suicide which plagues our community’.

“We are all utterly numbed thinking of what you are enduring as you grieve for your precious boy. Everyone who has heard of his passing is beyond shocked and saddened, and we are at a loss to comprehend the how and the why, and the unanswerable questions,” said Fr English. “Inevitably there is a sense of blame or failure, which as parents and grandparents you grapple with, but Ryan’s death poses this sense of blame for us all, at the kind of community and society, educational or value system we now belong to, as this is just not what life is meant to be.”

Students from Duleek NS, St Mary’s Diocesan School where Ryan had attended First Year, and Drogheda Grammar School, to where he had just moved to Second Year, joined team mates from Duleek School Boys and Girls Football Club who formed a guard of honour.

“The taking of one’s life at such a young age is dreadfully wrong, and leaves the deepest gaping wound to cope with,” continued Fr English. “It pierces the heart like no other death; this pandemic of suicide plagues our country. How many beautiful lives in 2022 alone have been lost to suicide?

“Please everyone, as Shane and Rebecca have asked me to say, talk to someone, ask for help, the support is there for whatever has caused such darkness to cloud your vision of life.”

Streamed live across the world, and to the congregation packed into the small church, the priest pleaded with people to light a candle in church, Google a helpline, make a phone call, knock on the door of a councillor in school or in work, or contact a priest, coach or teacher if in need of help.

Despite the powerful sentiment from Fr English, the most touching sound was the voice of Ryan’s younger brother Dylan, who bravely took to the pulpit to read a psalm he himself had chosen for his big brother.

His steady young voice read words perfectly apt for what his own family must be enduring: “Out of the depths I cry to you oh Lord.”

If you need to talk to someone, phone SOSAD on 041 9848754, Pieta House on 1800 247 247 or Text HELP 51444, or Samaritans on 116 123 free from any phone, or talk to a teacher or coach.