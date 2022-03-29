Two and four-legged fans attended launch of The She Team

Bobby Wain (centre) with Paddy and Ann Monahan Dundalk Dog Rescue at the launch of Susan McGovern's book ' The She Team' in The Food House. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Susan and Padraig McGovern at the launch of Susan's book ' The She Team' in The Food House. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Gina Daly and Trudy Hoey-Murray at the launch of Susan McGovern's book ' The She Team' in The Food House. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Padraig McGovern with Charlie and Nuala Gallagher at the launch of Susan McGovern's book ' The She Team' in The Food House. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

David and Susan McGovern at the launch of Susan's book ' The She Team' in The Food House. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Siblings......Susan McGovern with Stephen Monahan, Deirdre Johnson and Ciara Monahan at the launch of Susan's book ' The She Team' in The Food House. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Gerry and Pauline Campbell with Susan McGovern at the launch of Susan's book ' The She Team' in The Food House. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Karen and Conall Varley with Catherine O'Connor, Conor and Eve Caraher at the launch of Susan McGovern's book ' The She Team' in The Food House. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Bébhinn and Naoise Harris with Aibhlinn O'Keeffe at the launch of Susan McGovern's book ' The She Team' in The Food House. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

John Joe McArdle and Karen Morgan at the launch of Susan McGovern's book ' The She Team' in The Food House. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Susan McGovern at the launch of her book ' The She Team' in The Food House. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

There was a good turnout of adults, children and even dogs in McAteer’s The Food House last week for the launch the children’s book, ‘The She Team’ by local author Susan McGovern. The joint venture between The She Team and Dundalk Dog Rescue had a large local representation but also drew people from Dublin, Newry and as far afield as Sligo.

There was a great buzz about the place, as some people celebrated their first evening out since the end of the restrictions. The fact that the book, although fiction, is based on the McGovern family pets and grandchildren was illustrated by a display of photos of the actual animals and children.

Susan described how all the animals came to be living with them and how her grandchildren gave her ideas of things that needed to be included in ‘The She Team’ - superpowers and baddies!

Bobby Wain officially launched ‘The She Team’, saying that the themes of the book were very similar to the beliefs of Dundalk Dog Rescue and the strongest feeling he got from ‘The She Team’ was one of strong family ties.

Extracts of ’The She Team’ were read by 10 year-old Bébhinn Harris and actress and voice-over artist Sarah Gilbert to great applause.

The evening was brought to a close with a raffle in aid of Dundalk Dog Rescue which raised €317. A good evening was had by all.