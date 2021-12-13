Tractor run highlights work of ‘elite’ first responders

Erin May, Linda and Maisie McCabe at the Tractor Run in aid of the Community First Responder at Eliteform Manufacturing, Dromiskin Road, Castlebellingham. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

On Sunday afternoon I headed for the Vintage Tractor Run starting in the yard of Elite Form Manufacturing near Castlebellingham to help raise money for the Castlebellingham, Dromiskin Dunleer Cardiac First Responders. The group who first came into existence back in March 2017 are highly trained to attend to cardiac arrests, strokes, heart attacks and respiratory difficulties or choking and rely on voluntary donations.

The yard is owned by Patrick and Sandra Byrne who were the main organisers of the event along with Winston Whyte and I caught up with Karen Dowling Chairperson of the CFR group who told me every tractor and vintage machine taking part in the run had paid €20 admission, but many had also made an even greater donation for the cause.

She w went on to say the CFR wanted to thank all the farmers taking part and to the members of the Dee Vintage Club who were also helping out to make sure the event ran smoothly. She said they were expecting around 100 vehicles to take part (but the figure was more like 140) that headed for Dromiskin, Stabannon, Dunleer and finishing back in Castlebellingham.

I then decided to see who was up for making the day a success and first caught up with an old neighbour Micheal McEneaney from Dromena Road who told me he and his trusty Honda Deauville 650 will be marshalling during the run.

He was joined by Alan Whyte from Dromena Road with wife Caroline and son Connor who told me they’d all be working very hard to make sure everyone got round and home safely.

After this I headed over for a chat with Jonathan Lambe from Duleek who was there with son Nathan and nephew Shane who had brought his Chevy 1986 Fire Engine along for the run and it was already a big hit with the enthusiasts there.

Not too far away I then got talking to Patrick McAteer and Ronan Crilly from Newry who had brought the Volvo FL6 Fire Engine which Patrick had only bought in June and was delighted to be able to get it out for a blast and help the cause at the same time.

Next I had the pleasure of meeting up with some very busy ladies Alice Whyte from Dromena Road, Caroline Whyte from Haggardstown and nephew Luke Shields from Dromiskin. The ladies told me they were providing the refreshments while husbands Alan and Winston along with coordinator Victor Whyte were making sure the day ran smoothly.

I then headed over to have a chat with some of tractor drivers there and first met up with Caelan Finn from Louth Village and Thomas Ward from Drumcar who told me they first became aware of the run on line and immediately wanted to get involved, so their tractors were cleaned and a suitable donation found to help out what is an excellent idea.

Next I got talking to Gary Myles from Ardee, Michael Sweeney from Mansfieldstown and Noel Agnew from Castlebellingham who are all members of the Dee Vintage Club and had their tractors looking their best for a spin that helps to raise money for such a good cause.

After this I headed over for a chat with Michael Sweeney from Drumgoolestown and Pat Byrne from Castlebellingham who told me they were looking forward to the event and it should prove to be a good fundraiser for the CFR.

Next I got talking to a bunch of lads who included Ciaran King from Phillipstown, Jacob Finlay from Dromin, Sean McEvoy from Tenure and Darren McCarthy from Stabannon who told me they’d seen some information on the run on Facebook and that was reason enough to show off their vehicles many of which had been covered in Christmas lights!

Next I met up with Jacob Finlay from Dromin and Brian McCabe from Richardstown who told me the CFR gave a great boost to the community and were looking forward to the run. They also told me not to forget their own vehicle run planned for 2nd January called Eoghan’s Home Run which is open to all tractors, lorries, cars and vintage machines. The run will be assembling in Richardstown Dromin at 11.30am on the day.

After this I headed for a chat with first responder Gerard Malone from Dromiskin who was with his kids Rúan and Taidhg. He said the event provided great finance for supplies for the CFR during the year.

Next I caught up with first responder and fireman David Carron from Dunleer who was with kids Saoirse and Christopher who said it’s great to see the community coming together to help fund such an important group.

I then met up with Orla and Kevin Cullen from Bellurgan who were there with their children Bláithín, Íarla and Síofra who told me the kids are really big tractor fans and they could also help to donate to the CFR too.

As I made my way through the crowds I then got talking to Kieran Matthews from Collon who is part of the Dee Vintage Club and had brought along his Dexta tractor and was looking forward to a good day out. He was then joined by Shane McGuinness from Blackrock who was there to help out his aunt and uncle and was also looking forward to the run getting under way.

Next Tom McDonnell from Priestown who is also a member of the Dee club and he too had brought his Dexta and couldn’t wait to get the show on the road.

Finally, before I departed I met up with Sandra Byrne who told me she was delighted with the overwhelming response from the farming community from all over the county with everything from tractors to fire engines and even vintage drilling machines all pulling up to get involved. She went on to say it great to see so many tractors covered in Christmas lights and it was sure to make the run a real spectacle.