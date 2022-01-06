Tractor run a rolling success

Rosanne, Campbell, Tom Large and Des Campbell at 'Eoghan's Home Run' in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice and Homecare. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Cianan and Detta Connor from Duleek at the tractor run in Richardstown.

Eoghan McCabe (Left) with Conor and Martin Wall and Jamie Johnson at 'Eoghan's Home Run' in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice and Homecare. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

A charity Tractor Run organised by a 17-year-old Transition Year student proved a huge success last Sunday, with over 300 vehicles participating in the even.

Eoghan and his family are still tallying up all the funds raised but they anticipate over €15,000 was raised in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice.

Eoghan, a Transition Year Student in Scoil Ui Mhuiri in Dunleer, took it upon himself to organise a Tractor Run for charity. The starting point was beside his home at Richardstown, Dromin, Dunleer and was just €30 per vehicle to join.

His chosen charities are close to his heart as he himself has Williams Syndrome and he wanted to raise money for others with the condition. He also selected a local charity in his area, Ardee Hospice.

Participants prepared in advance of the run by power washing, buffing, hoovering, installing lights and air horns in an effort to show case their majestic tractors.

Both young and old joined the run by advertising the event, either through texting, WhatsApping, phone calls, Facebook or TikTok.

The first tractor pulled in at 10am and this continued until the final entrant reached the site at 1pm. Modern tractors were directed down lines, while trucks lined up separately, and all of which were joined by classic/vintage vehicles.

A wide circle of Eoghan’s friends helped out through the day, either at the entrance gate selling tickets, directing traffic or organising the raffle.

Brian McCabe, Eoin’s father said, "We want to really thank everyone so much for all the help in organising the event and for all the incredible generous sponsors that donated money, prizes for the raffle and prizes for the participants on the day.”

Before the vehicles moved out, Eoghan said a few works highlighting the reasons for the tractor run and thanking everyone for their support and participation including The Order of Malta and Gardai from throughout Louth.