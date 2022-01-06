Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 1.7°C Dublin

Tractor run a rolling success

Eoghan McCabe (Left) with Conor and Martin Wall and Jamie Johnson at 'Eoghan's Home Run' in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice and Homecare. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand
Tiarnan and Danni Kelledy at the Tractor Run in Richardstown. Expand
James, Gabriel and Thomas McCabe at the Tractor Run last Sunday. Expand
Cianan and Detta Connor from Duleek at the tractor run in Richardstown. Expand
The Martin family supporting Eoghan&rsquo;s Home Run. Expand
Odran and Seamus Lennon supporting Eoghan&rsquo;s Home Run. Expand
Rosanne, Campbell, Tom Large and Des Campbell at 'Eoghan's Home Run' in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice and Homecare. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie Expand

Close

Eoghan McCabe (Left) with Conor and Martin Wall and Jamie Johnson at 'Eoghan's Home Run' in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice and Homecare. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Eoghan McCabe (Left) with Conor and Martin Wall and Jamie Johnson at 'Eoghan's Home Run' in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice and Homecare. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Tiarnan and Danni Kelledy at the Tractor Run in Richardstown.

Tiarnan and Danni Kelledy at the Tractor Run in Richardstown.

James, Gabriel and Thomas McCabe at the Tractor Run last Sunday.

James, Gabriel and Thomas McCabe at the Tractor Run last Sunday.

Cianan and Detta Connor from Duleek at the tractor run in Richardstown.

Cianan and Detta Connor from Duleek at the tractor run in Richardstown.

The Martin family supporting Eoghan&rsquo;s Home Run.

The Martin family supporting Eoghan’s Home Run.

Odran and Seamus Lennon supporting Eoghan&rsquo;s Home Run.

Odran and Seamus Lennon supporting Eoghan’s Home Run.

Rosanne, Campbell, Tom Large and Des Campbell at 'Eoghan's Home Run' in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice and Homecare. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Rosanne, Campbell, Tom Large and Des Campbell at 'Eoghan's Home Run' in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice and Homecare. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

/

Eoghan McCabe (Left) with Conor and Martin Wall and Jamie Johnson at 'Eoghan's Home Run' in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice and Homecare. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

droghedaindependent

Niamh McGovern

A charity Tractor Run organised by a 17-year-old Transition Year student proved a huge success last Sunday, with over 300 vehicles participating in the even.

Eoghan and his family are still tallying up all the funds raised but they anticipate over €15,000 was raised in aid of Williams Syndrome Ireland and Ardee Hospice. 

Eoghan, a Transition Year Student in Scoil Ui Mhuiri in Dunleer, took it upon himself to organise a Tractor Run for charity. The starting point was beside his home at Richardstown, Dromin, Dunleer and was just €30 per vehicle to join.

His chosen charities are close to his heart as he himself has Williams Syndrome and he wanted to raise money for others with the condition. He also selected a local charity in his area, Ardee Hospice.

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Participants prepared in advance of the run by power washing, buffing, hoovering, installing lights and air horns in an effort to show case their majestic tractors. 

Both young and old joined the run by advertising the event, either through texting, WhatsApping, phone calls, Facebook or TikTok. 

The first tractor pulled in at 10am and this continued until the final entrant reached the site at 1pm. Modern tractors were directed down lines, while trucks lined up separately, and all of which were joined by classic/vintage vehicles.

A wide circle of Eoghan’s friends helped out through the day, either at the entrance gate selling tickets, directing traffic or organising the raffle. 

Brian McCabe, Eoin’s father said, "We want to really thank everyone so much for all the help in organising the event and for all the incredible generous sponsors that donated money, prizes for the raffle and prizes for the participants on the day.”

Before the vehicles moved out, Eoghan said a few works highlighting the reasons for the tractor run and thanking everyone for their support and participation including The Order of Malta and Gardai from throughout Louth.

Privacy