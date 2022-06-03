Top students awarded at annual Greenhills prizegiving ceremony

All the hard work was worth the effort recently, when Our Lady’s College, Greenhills gathered, for the first time in two years to celebrate the outstanding achievements of their students across a broad range of endeavours: academic, athletic, enterprising, sporting and literary.

Prize-giving Day is a tradition that recognises students’ hard work, diligence and commitment to all aspects of school life.

Such recognition fosters confidence and makes our students, and teachers, feel their work is valued and that outstanding accomplishments will be recognised and celebrated.

Throughout the day there was a sense that real education is about far more than what happens in the classroom.

"After surviving a few traumatic years of pandemic and lockdowns the students did themselves proud and proved that much of life’s successes are built on attitude and determination,” said Ms Yvonne Fagan, a teacher at the school, and talented photographer.

“Although a happy school-community occasion, it was tinged with more than a little note of sadness as we remembered our dear friend Jimmy Weldon who was part of the furniture here in Greenhills. Jimmy never missed a Prize-giving Day, and his easy-going, friendly approach made all students feel comfortable in front of the camera.”

The school presented many prizes for excellence and endeavour including Best Effort, Making a Difference, Ceist, Ukraine Appeal, Poetry and Artistic Awards and many more.

Perhaps the highlight of the day involved the announcement of the Student of the Year Award and the introduction of our new Head Girls, who will represent the school throughout the year to come.