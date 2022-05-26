Time travel in Collon at Irish Military Museum

Crowds flock to Living History Weekend
Full of antiquities at the best of times, the Irish Military Museum in Collon took a further step back in time recently to mark its 8th birthday.
Hundreds of visitors from all over the country flocked to Starinagh to sample a flavour of yesteryear, as the Living History Weekend offered re-enactments on site of famous wartime events and stories, with plenty of crowd interaction.
Children and adults alike revelled in the excitement of tank rides as there were plenty of other attractions throughout the day, including living history exhibitions, a variety of stalls, historical re-enactments and inflatables area.