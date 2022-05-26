Time travel in Collon at Irish Military Museum

Walter Montague and Helena Stackpoole in period dress at the war museum in Collon at the weekend.

Walter Montague experiences a ‘flash in the pan’ as he fires a musket at the Irish Military War Museum on Sunday. Walter is wearing the uniform of the French ‘Légion Irlandaise’ from the early 19th century.

James, Jake and Nicola Dunne at the military exhibition in Collon at the weekend.

Robert Mucha Jnr and Snr at the Irish Military War Museum at the weekend.

Lorraine and Sean Hussey at the Irish Military War Museum at the weekend.

Jim Smith and Jim Sherrard with some of their display equipment at the show over the weekend in Collon.

The Bergin family from Bellewstown having a day out at the war museum in Collon on Sunday.

Pablo Mora, Andrew Maher and Daniel Mora at the exhibition at the IMWM at the weekend.

At the Irish Military War Museum at the weekend were Ben Curry, Jason Fitzgerald, Derek Maher, Tom Byrne and Con O’Sullivan.

Full of antiquities at the best of times, the Irish Military Museum in Collon took a further step back in time recently to mark its 8th birthday.

Hundreds of visitors from all over the country flocked to Starinagh to sample a flavour of yesteryear, as the Living History Weekend offered re-enactments on site of famous wartime events and stories, with plenty of crowd interaction.

Children and adults alike revelled in the excitement of tank rides as there were plenty of other attractions throughout the day, including living history exhibitions, a variety of stalls, historical re-enactments and inflatables area.



