The pipes, the pipes are calling as couple set up new band in Dundalk

When Dundalk couple Marc and Ciara Keller decided to set up a new pipe band called St Brigid’s Pipe Band, they didn’t know that there had already been one in Dundalk over 80 years go.

“We went to the County Museum to see if there had ever been a pipe band in Dundalk and discovered that there had and it was called Saint Brigid’s Pipe Band says Marc.

He believes that the band started in the 1940s and kept going for about twenty years.

Memorabilia belonging to the band, which was based in the hall on the Castletown Road, including membership cards and raffle tickets, are in the Museum's collection.

The band’s patron was Cardinal Dalton and it won numerous prizes at feiseanna and band contests around the country.

Now Marc and Ciara want to revive the pipe band tradition in Dundalk and are looking for pipers and drummers to join them.

"I’ve been playing the pipes since I was twelve, “ says Marc while his wife Ciara, a teacher in Friary, learned to play the pipes with the late Billy Marks.

Marc plays with a world champion winning pipe band in Castlewellan, Co Down.

He says that they have been in contact with the Irish Pipe Bands Association who have offered their assistance in launching the new band. The plan is that initially the band would give public performances at occasions such as Christmas and St Patrick’s Day.

"We will be starting up in October and have a practice space in the Clan na Gael clubrooms.”

Band practice will take place on Thursday evenings and Marc says that musicians taking up the pipes don’t need a full set of pipes to start with as they begin with a practice chanter. Equally the drummers can start playing using drum pads.

Anyone who would like to get involved in this exciting initiative to bring the tradition of piping back to Dundalk should contact Marc on 087 962 8931