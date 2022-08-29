The Corrs getting back together for Australian concert

Dundalk band The Corrs are getting together again to play a one-off concert at the Hope Estate Winery in Australia’s Hunter Valley this November.

This will be the band’s first concert since they played the Royal Albert Hall in 2017 and their first time playing Australia in 21 years.

In an interview with Australian music website Noise11.com Sharon said that they had played the iconic London venue following the release of their last album ‘Juniper Calling’.

"We did a big gig for that show. It was a beautiful show. I just wish we’d done some more,” she said.

Although they haven’t performed together since then, they have worked on individual projects.

“These things just tend to happen,” Sharon said. “Timing is everything where you have a number of people with different lives all trying to make decisions and pull things together. I suppose it wasn’t the right time to play more but it wasn’t something I was imagining would be a one-off show.

The Corrs first played Australia back in 1995 and have enjoyed great popularity there, with their first four albums achieving Top Five chart placements and Platinum certifications. They last toured Australia in 2001, playing arenas in Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney and Melbourne.

Special guests for their Hope Estate Winery concert are Scottish pop band Wet Wet Wet as well as Ben Lee and Gaudion.

As well as performing in the scenic Hunter Valley, they will appear at a cocktail party at Sydney’s Carriageworks on Friday November 25.

Since last performing as a band, Sharon has released three albums, Dream of You, Same Sun and The Fool and The Scorpian, and recently toured with Jeff Beck on his UK tour.

Andrea, who has had acting roles on stage and screen, has released two albums Ten Feet High and Lifelines as well as an EP of Christmas Songs. She recalled growing up in Dundalk and her life with the band in her book ‘Barefoot Pilgrimage’ and teamed up with Ronnie Wood to release a charity single Blue Christmas in aid of Our Lady’s Hospice, Harold’s Cross, Dublin.