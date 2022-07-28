The best things to do in the Wee County this Bank Holiday weekend

1 - Explore the Wee County as never before with the Louth Culture Quest app from An Tain Arts Centre. This interactive treasure hunt is ideal for all the family, giving the opportunity to learn about Louth’s heritage while discovering new specially commissioned arts. The county is divided into four zones so that the Quest can be split up and each zone completed separately following the clues provided by Lugh, a custodian of art from the future, played by Joe Rooney of Fr Ted fame. There’s a competition with some great prizes for those who download the app before August 12th. See www.antain.ie

2 – The Boyne Valley Music Festival takes place from July 29th to 31st , with concerts, talks and tours ,with events taking place in Townley Hall, the Highlanes Gallery and St Peter’s Church of Ireland, Drogheda. The weekend explores the theme “Beauty, Love and Justice” with performances by artists including Naomi Louisa O’Connell, Joshua Stewart, Paul Cassidy, Jacqueline Thomas, Jessie Grimes, Aisling Manning, Julie-Anne Manning, Deirdre Brenner and many more. Visit www.boynevalleymusicfestival.com for tickets

3 - Follow the Puc Fada as the country’s top hurlers and camogie players take part in this unique competition on Monday from 10am which starts at Annaverna in the Cooley peninsula .

The event recalls the legendary journey of Setanta, later Cu Chulainn, who as a seven year-old boy, set off from his home in Dundalk to join the Red Branch Knigths’ training school in Ard Mhacha. The modern-day event was first held in 1960.

4 - Visit Louth Craftmark’s Connective 22 exhibition in Gallery 13, Millmount, Drogheda, featuring work by 35 members including ceramics, glass, jewellery, painting, print, mixed media, textiles, and sculpture. This free exhibition runs until Friday August 5th with opening hours from 11am to 5pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

5 -Enjoy an afternoon of folk music with Dublin singer/songwriter John Lynch in the beautiful setting of Ardgillan Castle, Balbriggan, on Sunday August 2nd at 2pm. Castle tours are also available.

6 - Go on a cruise! There’s a choice of two cruises with the Carlingford Louth Ferry this weekend. The Summer Gin Tasting Cruise departs from Greenore on Friday July 29th at 7.45pm. Passengers get the chance to sample gins from the Symphonia Gin & Woodlabs Distillery and enjoy live music. The whole family can enjoy the sunset cruise on Sunday, July 31st, departing Greenore at 7.45pm. The cruise includes an audio tour, live music and dancing, and food and drink are available on board. To boo, visit www.carlingfordloughcruises.com

7 - Dance Sensation in the Village Hotel, Bettystown. Tony Carley will be acting as compere on the night, taking place on tomorrow, Friday, July 29, kicking off at 8pm. It is a red carpet event with a DJ and a late bar. A fundraiser in aid of the Dance Sensation group. Mr and Mrs event.

8 - Save the Boyne Walk – The meeting point for Saturday’s walk is the Navan Ramparts at 9:30am. The walk will travel through Stackallen Bridge, meeting at Slane for a picnic and community solidarity lunch from 1pm-2pm. Afterwards, the walk will continue on to Bru na Boinne for a coffee break, arriving to Drogheda for approximately 6:30pm.

Participants are advised to wear appropriate clothing/footwear and a high vis- jacket for safety on the road. Water, a picnic lunch and sunscreen are also advised.

9 - Head down to Boompalooza Festival at Boomerang Centre and Café on Saturday, July 30. With two stages, the day is expected to be full of buzz. Live music on both the Basement stage and the Main stage, the event kicks off at 2pm, running until 9pm. Tickets are €10.