Sun shines on Robyn and her merry crew

Anthony Kinahan performing a scene as The Sherriff of Bottomham in the 'Robyn Hood: Princess of Thieves' theatre show at Anaverna House, Ravensdale. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Ceara Carney performing a scene as Maid Muireann in the 'Robyn Hood: Princess of Thieves' theatre show at Anaverna House, Ravensdale. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Fiona Keenan O'Brien performing a scene as Robyn Hood in the 'Robyn Hood: Princess of Thieves' theatre show at Anaverna House, Ravensdale. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The audience watch Ceara Carney, Alana Duffy Larkin and Anthony Kinahan perform a scene during the 'Robyn Hood: Princess of Thieves' theatre show at Anaverna House, Ravensdale. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Cast members in the 'Robyn Hood: Princess of Thieves' theatre show at Anaverna House, Ravensdale. Included are, Mark O'Reilly, Ceara Carney, Anthony Kinahan, Fiona Keenan O'Brien and Alana Duffy Larkin. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The beautiful grounds of Anaverna once again proved the ideal setting for An Tain Arts Centre’s annual promenade show.

This year saw them putting a new spin on an old tale, when Robin Hood was given a feminist update as ‘Robyn Hood: Princess of Thieves’.

The woods around Anaverna stood in for Sherwood Forest as the cast of Fiona Keenan O’Brien, Ceara Carey, Anthony Kinahan, and Mark O’Reilly, delighted audiences. There was live music from An Tain Arts Centre School of Music and Grow Music.

The show, which was directed by Paul Hayes, was the 8th outdoor show which An Tain has staged at Anaverna.

Always a big favourite with families, and even those who have no children to bring along, this year’s event was graced by fine weather so there was no need for umbrellas!