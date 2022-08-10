Sun shines on Robyn and her merry crew

Beautiful grounds of Annaverna House ideal setting for An Tain Arts Centre’s annual promenade show
The beautiful grounds of Anaverna once again proved the ideal setting for An Tain Arts Centre’s annual promenade show.
This year saw them putting a new spin on an old tale, when Robin Hood was given a feminist update as ‘Robyn Hood: Princess of Thieves’.
The woods around Anaverna stood in for Sherwood Forest as the cast of Fiona Keenan O’Brien, Ceara Carey, Anthony Kinahan, and Mark O’Reilly, delighted audiences. There was live music from An Tain Arts Centre School of Music and Grow Music.
The show, which was directed by Paul Hayes, was the 8th outdoor show which An Tain has staged at Anaverna.
Always a big favourite with families, and even those who have no children to bring along, this year’s event was graced by fine weather so there was no need for umbrellas!