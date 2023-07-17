Sun shines as ICA’s annual garden party in Louth is captured in pictures

ICA National President Hilda Roche welcomes everyone to An Grianán for the annual Garden Party. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

It was perfect weather for getting dressed up and mingling outdoors when the ICA’s annual garden took place at An Grianán earlier this month.

“We were blessed with fabulous weather and the event went really well,” said Louth President Carol Grogan.

ICA members and friends from 27 Federations around the county donned their finery as they attended the event, which is the highlight in the organisation’s social calendar.

“We were just coming out of Covid last year so people were still cautious but everyone was in the mood to celebrate.

The Louth ICA Federation were involved in planning the event which was hosted in the beautiful setting of An Grianán.

As the Federation’s chosen charity is The Irish Cancer Society, the party was held in memory of Eileen Rushe.

Eileen passed away in September 2021 during the peak of COVID-19 leaving a son. An avid cervical cancer advocate and HPV vaccination campaigner, Eileen blogged and campaigned tirelessly during her illness.

“ICA Louth Federation wish to support the great work of the Irish Cancer Society in Eileen’s name to ensure we continue to make inroads in research in this area and support for those unfortunate to have a diagnosis. Eileen encompassed all that ICA is about supporting women in friendship and fellowship,” said Carol.

The raffle was in aid of The Irish Cancer Society. The fashion show was supported by Shaws Drogheda and The Cancer Society Shop Drogheda. Entertainment was provided by Martin the Magician and local band Clusker’s Last Band, with dancing until midnight.