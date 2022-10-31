St Dominic’s FC prizegiving night

Brian Gartland with some of the U/9 players after receiving their medals at the St. Dominic's FC awards night held in the Clan na Gaels. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

One night of celebrations I certainly wasn’t going to miss over the weekend was the St. Dominics FC prize giving night held in the Clans clubrooms on Saturday night. An absolutely huge crowd filled the hall for the presentation of medals and trophies from every team from u6s all the way to their seniors.

I wasn’t too long there when I met up with Kerri Litchfield from Kilkerley who had brought along Sienna McFadden and Michael Mulholland who were making the best of the night with their club. But for a change, all I was interested in was Kerri’s recent tandem parachute jump from 13,000ft as a fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society which she described as ‘amazing’ and all I could do was agree with her.

Not too far away I then caught up with Alan Babington from Willow Grove who was with daughter Kate and son Ryan who plays u9s and told me the night was great and really well organised. He was having a laugh with Padhraic Staunton from Willow Grove with wife Sinead and kids Cara, Cian and Shane who have already added to the family legacy and are now playing u7s and u8s. Padhraic told me the club is just great it’s well organised and the kids love it.

After this I met up with Sean McEntee from Knockbridge whose son Locklan McEntee is delighted to pull on the u8s jersey for the club. He also agreed that the night was well run and it was great to see Dundalk legend Brian Gartland there presenting the medals to the boys and girls.

One man who seemed to be very busy on the night was coach Eddie Bourton from Hill Street who was with his son Aaron who has become an u9s star. They were having a laugh with Aaron’s mum Tracy Caldwell from Claddagh Park who told me the prize giving night was quickly turning into a great night for kids and ther parents.

Seated close by was u6s and u7s manager Neil Gartlan from Mulholland Avenue who was with partner Ciara Casey and kids Ellie and Darcie who both play with the club and commented it’s great to see the club increasing in size with over 200 members now.

Not too far away I got a word with Sheena and Matt McKenna from Kilkerley who said their son Donncha plays u7s and were also there with Fiachra and Sorcha who are definitely budding St. Dominic’s stars of the future!

Next I had the pleasure of talking to Alan Cassidy from Drogheda who was with his wife Annalynn Cassidy-Green and ther son Michael who plays with the club. I had to ask Alan why his son travels from Drogheda to tog out with the club and he told me it’s a great club with excellent coaches who are prepared to go the extra mile for the kids.

After this I headed over for a chat with Lynne and Austin Rice from Kilkerley who have Liam u11s and James u13s playing. They said the lads just love it and went on to complement the coaches on their dedication to the young players.

Making my way through the crowds I then got a quick word with Niall Daly from Priory Villas who told me both Conall and Ronan play with the club, while Keeva was yet to make up her mind whether she was going to join them. I was told that Conall was in line for a major award later on too.

Not too long later I caught up with Martin Leggett from Ashbrook with partner Jennifer McDonagh and son Jake Bird whom Martin described as a “wee Ronaldo” playing for the u8s!

Seated close by were David and Caroline MacDonald from Racecourse Road who were there with their u9s star Leon who was away having a mad one with all his mates and I was told he just loves the club.

Not too far away I met up with an u8s star in Robert Wilson from Pearse Park who was there with his mum Freya and brother Oliver whom she described as budding Dominics star of the future.

Not too far away I met up with Joanna Jakubas from Dublin Street who was there with her dad Wladyslaw Umlik and both her kids Wiktor and Maksymilian Jakubas who both play with the Dominics and absolutely love it. I did ask Joanna how the night was going and she told me the kids were having a great time and the food was lovely, easily the best curry she has tasted in Dundalk yet, hats off to David Casey there she said!

Next I got talking to two lads from Mount Avenue who were Colman Byrne and Sean Martin who were with daughter Aoife Byrne and sons Conall and Donnchadh who all play with the club and were having a great time. Not as good as Colman and Sean who were in great form when I caught up with them.

After this I headed over for a chat with Catherine Donnelly form Knockbridge who was with u11s star Fionn Donnelly who just loves playing with the lads and mum Catherine agreed it is a great club too.

Next I got a word with U8s joint manager Ciaran Lawless from Seatown who told me he and Ian McSorley have been charged with making the young stars play together as a team and its going well for them. Many thanks to Ciaran for the invitation to the presentation night which I received from him down in Seatown on a rather eventful Monday night previously.

aking my way over to another table I then caught up with Debbie McAreavey from Pearse Park who was with partner Paul Callan and son Tiernan McAreavey who just loves the club. She went on to say it was a great night for the kids too.

Heading for an adjacent table I then met up with Pauline McManus from Mulholland Avenue who was sitting with her grandson Liam McManus who kicks with the u9s, his other nanny Katrina Kelly from O’Hanlon Park, his mum Denise Kelly from St. Nicholas Avenue, his aunty Karen Kelly from Mulholland Avenue and his cousins Eoghan u9s and Oisin u6s who were having a fantastic time at the prize giving and wanted to congratulate the club on a very well run night.

Finally, before I departed, I caught up with Kasia Chmielecka from Avenue Road who was with son Franek u16s and she was having a laugh with Joanna Dziennaik from Medebawn whose son Hugo is an u13s star. The ladies told me they love the club as do their sons and about this time were joined by Kasia’s husband Luke who was there to make sure everyone had a great night, which it did turn out to be.