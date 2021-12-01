St Brigid’s students hosting pop-up craft fair

Students in St.Brigid's School, Crafty Designers, Christmas Craft Pop-Up Shop, Marshes Shopping Centre on Thursday 2nd December, 10am -1pm. Included are, Shane McCormack, Amy Rogers, Lee Kerr, Fergal Doherty, Ellen McArdle and Jai Mehta, along with Eimear Marron, Careers and Employment Facilitor, Niamh Murphy, SNA and Teacher, Olive Byrne. Not in the photo is Student, Joe McGee. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The senior pupils at St Brigid’s School are looking forward to welcoming visitors to their annual Christmas Craft Fair which takes place on Thursday December 2nd in the grounds of the school in Ard Easmuinn.

They have been busy putting the finishing touches to their beautiful handmade crafts, gifts, Christmas decorations, cards and wreaths, learning lots of new skills in the process.

The Fair was planned originally for the Marshes Shopping Centre but due to public health advice it was decided to hold it in the school grounds instead.

Some of the lovely gifts on offer include: Handmade Christmas Indoor Wreaths, Christmas Cards and Handmade Christmas Decorations.

The annual fair is part of a programme with WALK PEER to help the students develop their a range of entrepreneurial and employability skills,

They extend a hearty invitation to the public to join them at the St Brigid’s pop up fair on Thursday December 2nd from 10am -12pm.