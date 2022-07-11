Special celebrations for Marianne’s 50th

On Friday night I headed for Lis Na Dara where a rather special 50th birthday party was being held for Marianne Holland and there to make sure she had a fantastic night was her partner Alan Cole from the Loakers, parents Sylvia and Tommy from John Street, brother David and partner Linda McDermott from Lis Na Dara and brother Martin from Avondale park and a good selection of relations and friends.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I met up with partner Alan who saved the day for me due to the fact I had arrived without my trusty selection of pens and he told me it was going to be a cracking night because they had Kaycee D performing specially for the birthday girl!

I then headed over for a chat with Bernie McMahon from Donaghmede who was down from Dublin with her sister Maria her husband Ger and daughter Shannon who told me that Marianne and Maria have been friends for years and could remember their days in the Station House pub in Raheny and was certainly not going to miss this big bash.

After this I caught up with the lady who had arrived at the same time as I did the inimitable May Mathews from Legion Avenue who was accompanied by her daughters Elaine Mathews and Karen Carroll and partner Michael Woods. May told me that the family have been friends of the birthday girl for years and Karen and her were mates from their school days. She told me it was going to be a lovely night for sure.

May was sitting chatting to Sinead Sheehy from Meath Hill who is a work colleague of Marianne’s who work in Heath Care in Ardee and said she wouldn’t have missed the celebration for anything but was driving home and was sticking to the soft drinks.

Not too far away I then caught up with a friend since they were 19 it was Sharon Cahill from Ath Lethan who was accompanied by her husband Karl Palmer. Sharon told me they had some wild and crazy night and were particularly fond of their time in Cheers Bar and wanted to tell Marianne not to forget the ’Return of the Mac’!

After this I headed over for a chat with Packie Fretwell from Castleross who told me his wife Lorraine is definitely one of Marianne’s besties and assured me it was going to be an epic night.

Packie was having a laugh with Adrian Dolan who is part of Kaycee D with Karen who were performing there and he told me they would definitely try to fit in a few tunes while they were enjoying the birthday celebration.

Moving over to another group, I then got talking to Wendy Coffey who was down from Dublin and told me she has been friends with Marianne for years and was there to celebrate her 30th and 40th so she certainly wasn’t going to miss this party for anything. She was also thee with Michelle Frazer who has known the birthday girl for about 25 years and had come over specially for the party known that it was going to be a fantastic weekend.

Beside them I then got talking to uncle Sean Holland form Inniskeen who was with his wife Sheila and daughter Nicola who told me they were all there to party and were going to ‘wreck the place’, metaphorically I hoped.

Not too long later I headed over for a chat with Regina Reynolds from Blackrock who was talking to Elaine Rice from Manydown Close who have been friends with Marianne for years and have partied together on more occasions than they cared to remember. They wanted to wish her all the best on her big night and were there to make sure she had a fantastic time.

Just arrived in the door were Ursula and Aidan Lawless from Kingswood who have been friends since the ‘80s and Ursula mentioned something about them being regulars at Tivolis during that time.

After this I caught up with Kellie Mathews from Legion Avenue and Donna Mathews from Lis Na Dara who were in great form and were ready to party the night away with their long time friend and assured me it was going to be an excellent night.

Next I met up with Lorraine Fretwell and Elaine Mathews from Legion Avenue who were in great form and wanted to know did Marianne remember the famous Tivolis meals back in the day, chicken, spuds and peas, with the salt sachet hidden under the chicken!

Finally, before I headed off to let them get on with the party I then got a word with Tracey McGee from Ashling Park who told me the gang did everything together, go on holidays, go dancing and partying, so the night was going to be a reprise and were definitely going to have a mad one.