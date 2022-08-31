Soprano Hannah O’Brien on song for major opera competition win

Drogheda soprano Hannah O'Brien who won the Best Song award at the Glenarm Festival of Voice in Co Antrim. Photo Credit: Declan Roughan at Press Eye.

Drogheda-born Soprano Hannah O’Brien is celebrating after taking home a major award in a prestigious Northern Ireland opera competition.

Despite stiff competition, the young woman ‘made the judges cry’ with her beautiful rendition of Bid Adieu to Girlish Days, with words and air by James Joyce, winner the Best Song prize.

"I take it they must have been tears of joy, and you could hear a pin drop in the room when I was singing,” says Hannah with a laugh. “I normally like a bigger song, so it was a little outside my comfort zone, but I had worked with the judges all week and they recommended I sang that, and it obviously worked!”

Hannah had to overcome serious illness issues to wow the judges, as she is suffering from Long COVID since March, which as a professional singer can have a bearing on your breathing techniques.

"It’s only in recent weeks they have made the connection, but I have been on steroids following a bad cold, so I had to push my voice to the max at the weekend,” explains Hannah, who started her singing career in the Lourdes Youth Choir. “I have to say a big thank you to my singing teacher Elizabeth Richie too for all her help.”

Hannah will need to be in fine voice again soon, as she now follows this success with a two-month stay in Wexford for the annual opera festival, before heading to the UK to continue her studies.

"I will be doing a Young Artists’ programme at the Wexford Factory, ahead of the festival in October,” she explains. “I will be then taking on a role as one of the Ugly Sisters in a very child-friendly version of Cinderella, which is bound to be fun.”

Hannah already has a Masters degree in her musical studies from the Royal Irish Academy of Music, and will be leaving straight after Wexford for the north of England.

"I will be moving to Manchester to do a PG Dip (post Masters course) where I will be prepared for more auditions,” she says. “The goal now is to get more roles under my belt.”

Of course, Hannah’s two biggest fans – her mum and dad Caroline and Martin – joined other friends and family in the audience in the Co Antrim venue.

"We are so proud of her and she was absolutely brilliant, and there were tears rolling down my cheeks during her winning song,” says Caroline. “We’ll miss her now when she heads to Wexford and Manchester, but we are all delighted for her.”