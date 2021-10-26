SONG ready to go back on stage

Dundalk’s award-winning music theatre group S.O.N.G. are looking forward to returning to An Tain Arts Centre on Friday November 5th for two nights with their show ‘Feels like Home’, a concert that celebrates the joy of being back on stage live.

This concert, which sees them paying tribute to some of the great American songwriters, musicals and movie songs, is their first live performance in over a year.

A cast of over thirty singers and dancers, aged from ten upwards, will be entertaining the audience with songs such as Footloose, River Deep Mountain High, Forever young and tributes to the American musicals such as West Side Story, Dear Evan Hanson and Avenue Q.

Director Terese Dunne spoke of the excitement that the cast and crew are feeling at the minute now that restrictions have been lifted and they are finally able to perform live in front of a live audience.

The group had actually been due to perform the show for two nights in An Tain Arts Centre in August when they were forced to postpone it at the last minute due to a government announcement that performances by amateur groups were not permitted at the time.

They had been bitterly disappointed as it was to be their first live show in over a year but they went ahead with a performance behind closed doors which was filmed by videographer and group member Andrew Browne and streamed via An Tain Arts Centre’s Facebook page.

Now, the fantastically talented cast of singers and dancers are looking forward to presenting great night’s entertainment for all the family.

Tickets, priced €15 plus €1.50 booking fee are available from An Tain Arts Centre on 9332332 or www.antain.ie

Early booking is advisable as tickets for all SONG productions always sell out fast.