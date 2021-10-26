Singer Cally Anna starts nationwide tour in An Tain Arts Centre

Co Mayo singer/songwriter Cally Anna is coming to An Tain Arts Centre on Wedensday November 10th to start a nationwide tour coinciding with the launch of her latest album ‘Goddess in Me’.

Cally Anna, who hails from Mulranny, says that while she started later than most, she had been writing songs for a few years “not because I chose to but because they just started to pour out of me, having held back the urge to write songs for so long, once I gave voice to my first song...they simply erupted.”

Her music spans several genres including folk, rock, blues, ballads and traditional and she has written 140 original songs to date.

She started writing songs in 2009 and released her debut album “Lost At Sea” in 2018.

“Several years down the road, I realise all the hopes and dreams of my earlier life were truly immersed in the creation of music and bringing that music alive.”

She writes songs that connect with the listener and are inspired by everyday events and experiences.

Her second original album , which was recorded in Woodstock, New York in May 2019, was very well received both at home and abroad and she has toured in the United States.

In 2019 she also won the prestigious song writing competition held by the Galway Races Festival in celebration of 150 years of the famous sporting event. Her winning song was featured on national and international radio and television coverage of the biggest event in the Irish sporting calendar.

"Most singer/songwriters start out performing small venues, involved in small bands and the organic growth of the artist is incremental ,building a fan base along the way,” she says.

“It didn't happen this way for me. I reached a point where songs were piling up, songs that meant so much to me, like a collection of poems. I realised I had to take the leap, get out there, start singing and bringing their meaning to life with my voice and ability to connect, a gift I have always had throughout my life.”

Tickets for her concert, price €20 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket), are available form An Tain Arts Centre, phone 042 9332332 or on-line www.antain.ie