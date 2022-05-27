See inside the immaculate family home in Blackrock for €775,000

The main bathroom at No 6, Rockcourt

The master bedroom of No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

The entrance all at 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

No 6 Rockcourt, Blackrock, Co Louth, an immaculate family-home that is ready to walk into, is on the market with an asking price of €775,000.

The five-bedroomed house in surrounded by mature gardens yet within walking distance of the seaside village.

Expand Close No 6 Rockcourt, Blackrock, Co Louth / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp No 6 Rockcourt, Blackrock, Co Louth

The property is most attractively decorated with a bright full fitted painted wooden kitchen with marble worktops and Belfast sink and large dining room opening out onto the decked patio.

Expand Close The kitchen at 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The kitchen at 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

There is also an attractive drawing room with bay windows overlooking the garden and a comfortable lounge.

Expand Close The drawing room of 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The drawing room of 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

There are five double bedrooms, two full en-suite bathrooms, while the main family bathroom has both a bathtub and shower.

Expand Close The master bedroom of No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The master bedroom of No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

Expand Close The master bedroom of No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The master bedroom of No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

The sale is being handled by Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll.