Louth

See inside the immaculate family home in Blackrock for €775,000

No 6 Rockcourt, Blackrock, Co Louth Expand
The entrance all at 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock Expand
The kitchen at 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock Expand
The dining area in 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock Expand
The drawing room of 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock Expand
The lounge, No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock Expand
The master bedroom of No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock Expand
Bedroom at No 6, Rockcourt Expand
Bedroom at No 6, Rockcourt Expand
Bedroom at No 6, Rockcourt Expand
The main bathroom at No 6, Rockcourt Expand
The patio overlooks the mature garden Expand

The kitchen at 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

The drawing room of 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

The lounge, No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

The master bedroom of No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

Bedroom at No 6, Rockcourt

The main bathroom at No 6, Rockcourt

The patio overlooks the mature garden

No 6 Rockcourt, Blackrock, Co Louth

Margaret Roddy

No 6 Rockcourt, Blackrock, Co Louth, an immaculate family-home that is ready to walk into, is on the market with an asking price of €775,000.

The five-bedroomed house in surrounded by mature gardens yet within walking distance of the seaside village.

No 6 Rockcourt, Blackrock, Co Louth Expand

The property is most attractively decorated with a bright full fitted painted wooden kitchen with marble worktops  and Belfast sink and large dining room opening out onto the decked patio.

The kitchen at 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock Expand

The kitchen at 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

There is also an attractive drawing room with bay windows overlooking the garden and a comfortable lounge.

The drawing room of 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock Expand

The drawing room of 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

There are five double bedrooms, two full en-suite bathrooms,  while the main family bathroom has both a bathtub and shower.

The master bedroom of No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock Expand

The master bedroom of No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

The master bedroom of No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock Expand

The master bedroom of No 6, Rockcourt, Blackrock

The sale is being handled by Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll.

