See inside the immaculate family home in Blackrock for €775,000

No 6 Rockcourt, Blackrock, Co Louth, an immaculate family-home that is ready to walk into, is on the market with an asking price of €775,000.
The five-bedroomed house in surrounded by mature gardens yet within walking distance of the seaside village.
The property is most attractively decorated with a bright full fitted painted wooden kitchen with marble worktops and Belfast sink and large dining room opening out onto the decked patio.
There is also an attractive drawing room with bay windows overlooking the garden and a comfortable lounge.
There are five double bedrooms, two full en-suite bathrooms, while the main family bathroom has both a bathtub and shower.
The sale is being handled by Sherry Fitzgerald Carroll.