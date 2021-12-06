Rosie celebrates her 21st in style

On Saturday night I headed for the Imperial Hotel where a rather special 21st birthday party was taking place for Rosie Cousins from Castle Road and there to make sure she had a fantastic night were parents Catherine Watters from St. Nicholas Avenue and Graham Cousins from Neath near Swansea, brother Rhys and boyfriend Caelan Trabhair from Hilltown and a huge collection of family and friends.

Rosie, who is a student in the DkIT where she is studying Events Management also works part time in the Home Bakery in Jocelyn Street and also New Look in the Marshes was looking exceptionally well and wanted to thank everyone for showing up for her party.

I then headed over for a chat with Rosie’s mum Catherine who was there with John McDonnell from Chapel Street and Margaret Brown from Hilltown who is Rosie’s godmother and they all wanted to wish her all the best on her big night.

Heading for an adjacent table I then got talking to Killian Murphy from Louth Village who was there with his girlfriend Grainne Byrne from Haggardstown who is a big friend of Rosie’s and they assured me it was going to be an insane night.

Not too far away I then caught up with Rosie’s aunt and uncle Majella and Brian Keating from Mulholland Avenue who were sitting having a laugh with Rhys and told me it was definitely going to be an epic celebration.

Next I got talking to the birthday girl’s dad Graham Cousins originally from Neath but now hanging his hat in Newry. He told me the party was going well, but he be leaving it to the young ones to go crazy later on. Famous last words there, Graham.

Not too far away I then had the pleasure of meeting up with Kayleigh Kearney from Dunleer who told me she was a college mate of Rosie’s and certainly wasn’t going to miss this celebration no matter what.

After this I headed over for a chat with Áine O’Hagan from Dowdallshill and Katie Rice from Bay Estate who works with the birthday girl in the Home Bakery and the girls wanted to wish Rosie a very happy 21st and they were definitely going to make the best of it.

I made my way through the crowds and caught up with family friends Susan and Meabh McGloin from Castlewellan who were happy to be there and looking forward to a great night with all their friends.

Next I got a word with Ciaran Sullivan and Kyle Boland both from O’Hanlon Park who told me that Kyle’s brother-in-law is going out with Rosie and they both wanted to wish her a very happy 21st and they were there to make sure it was going to be an epic night.

They were then joined by Caelan’s sister Katie Travers from Farndreg who was there with Jordan McLoughlin from Blackrock who were ready for a major night of celebrations with anyone who cared to join them.

After this I got talking to Kieran Travers from Hilltown who was having a laugh with son Caelan from Farndreg Close who was in his best behaviour on the night, well for the first part of it anyway! They were also having a laugh with Martin O’Donough from Blackrock who assured me it was going to be a great night and no mistake.

I then headed over for a quick word with uncle Chris Loy who had come up from Bray specially and was already in party mode.

Not too long later I got a word with Daniel Keane from Seatown who is Rosie’s cousin and he told me it was going t be an insane night.

Just arrived in were family friends Tracy ad Eoin McGuinness from Manydown who were delighted to be there and wanted to wish Rosie all the best on her big night.

Finally, before I departed I had the pleasure of meeting up with Sophie Nordone from Shore Road and Saoirse McGuinness from Manydown Close whom had gotten lost in the corridors on the way to the party (as had I earlier) and they couldn’t wait to get in to wish Rosie all the best n her big night.