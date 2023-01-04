Ringing in the new year in Russell’s

One pub I certainly wasn’t going to miss out on visiting on New Year’s Eve was Russell’s and I was delighted to be allowed in there after my last visit in mid December, which I’m still trying to piece back together, to be honest.

Anyway I wasn’t too long in the door when I had the pleasure of talking to Luke Moore from Castlebellingham, Ben Furlong from Dunleer and Simon Betz originally from Deutschland but now living in Annagassan who told me they were going to see in the New Year in Shaky Bills and were still awaiting the arrival of Alex Gormley, Dylan Gilmore and Edward Tuite who still hadn’t made it in, how late is fashionably late I wondered?

Seated close by were Shona McHugh from Monaghan and Turlough Dowley from Castlebellingham who told me they were happy to be in Shaky Bills, but were divided as to where they were going to be for the countdown.

Not too far away, I then got a word with Scott Mazionis and Shannon Bowden from Distillery Lane who were up for a night of fun with Rachael Flynn from Dowdallshill and they assured me that Russell’s was really the only place to be to bring in 2023.

After this I had the pleasure of talking to Sophia Stitt from Kilkerley who was with Carolyn Matthews from Louth Village who were just in the door and told me they were going to see the New Year in style.

They were chatting to Patrick Brady from Blackrock who told me he was going to be working in Bills on the night but was going to make sure his +1 Denis Thomas from Dublin Road had a brilliant night too.

Heading for the bar I met up with my old mate Robert Black from Cavan Road who was with Carolina Manenti from Dublin and they told me they were looking forward to seeing in the New Year together in Russell’s and were sure it was going to be a great night.

Finally, before I departed I got a word with Kyle Mulholland from Ramparts, Sean Connolly from Tallanstown and James McEneaney from Kilcurry who were having a great laugh together.

I ended up talking to Sean about how great the beer garden is out in Smith’s Bar in Tallanstown (easily one of the best in the county) and the lads said they were going to have a mad one in Russells all the way to 2023!