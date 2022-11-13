Retirement night for CIE’s Mickey

On Saturday night we headed for the Lilywhite Lounge for a special retirement party for Mickey McKeown from Willowdale who was leaving Iarnrod Eireann after 37 years service. Mickey was accompanied by his wife Lorraine, kids Miceal, Becky and Bronagh and husband Lorcan Fisher from Inniskeen and a huge collection of family, friends and well wishers.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I caught up with Mickey who told me he had started back in CIE in March of 1985 as a school driver before becoming a road passenger driver in 1987. He continued on until 2010 when he took up the position of acting inspector and five years later became chief inspector in 2015. From that he went on to become peoples operation manger for the entire North East, a position he retained until his retirement. With a love for golf he hopes to continue his passion, but rumour has it that wife Lorraine has a number of “wee jobs” he’ll have to attend to before he puts the club in the car.

I then decided to have a look round to see who was there to enjoy the party and met up with his brother David who had come over from North Wales with Wendy Samuel specially for the party. They were with sister Karen and Andy Dollard from Jonesboro along with Lorraine and Mark Laverty from Bay Estate who wanted to wish him all the best and were going to make sure he had a fantastic night.

Heading for another table I then got a word with Carol and Dave Shannon from Tateetra who were with Joe Whelan and Michelle Hearty from Blackrock who told me they are family friends and the lads are golfing buddies who said at least now he’ll have the time to improve his game!

Meanwhile at another table I met some of Mickey’s workmates David Copas from Avenue Road, Ollie Connolly from McSwiney Street and David McCaffrey from Lennonstown Manor who said he’ll definitely be missed, he was part of the furniture and a very decent man, although they did joke that they were there to make sure he had gone.

After this I got a word with daughter Bronagh Fisher from Inniskeen who was chatting to Debbie Larkin from Garrybawn who wanted to wish Mickey all the best in his retirement and to get on and enjoy his golf.

Next I managed to get a word with Debbie McDonald from Belfry Drive who told me her husband Paul works with Mickey and wanted to wish him all the best for the future and were definitely going to make the best of the party.

I then headed over for a chat with Lorraine’s brother an ex Dundalk man Brian Clifford now living in Dublin who had another joke about Mickey and golf and also wanted to wish him a very happy retirement. He was enjoying the company of Andrew and Kelly Larkin from Carlingford and granddaughter Nicole Fisher from Inniskeen who told me they were going to make sure Mickey had a great retirement party.

Also in the group was wife Lorraine who assured me she had plenty to keep him occupied for some time to come. She was with her sister Anne Larkin from O’Hanlon Park, Debbie Larkin and Stephen Gavin from Woodbury Gardens who all wanted to wish Mickey all the best for the future.

I then made my way towards the bar where I got a word with Dermot and Martina McGuinness from Blackrock. Dermot told me Mickey is an honest man, a pleasure to work with and a great colleague who will certainly be missed. They were chatting to Adrian ‘The Main Man’ O’Loughlin from Portlaoise who was Mickey’s boss up until recently and he said he a true gentleman who is hugely respected throughout Iarnrod Eireann. They were then joined by Larry Tuite from Blackrock who has also retired and described Mickey as a good guy and a real friends.

Not too far away I caught up with an old Na Piarsaigh buddy of Mickey’s Gerry McGee from Aghameen Park who was having a laugh with fellow workers Paul Callan from Ashbrook, Frankie Shields from Point Road.

After this I caught up with Dessie Todd from Blackrock and Stephen Kearns from Bettystown who agreed that he is a real gentleman and both wanted to wish him all the best for the future.

Making my way through the crowds I then got a word with Brian McArdle from St. Ronan’s Terrace who also worked with Mickey and he would be missed but they were there to give him the send off he truly deserved.

Not too far away I caught up with John Hegarty from Waterford and Pat Doyle from Wicklow who both worked with Mickey.

Heading for another table I got a word with Barry and Joanne Duffy who told me Joanne worked with Mickey and said he is one of the most down to earth people you can meet and had great dedication to his work for 37 years. They too wanted to wish him all the best for the future.

Also at their table were Kieran McShea from Donegal and Mick Faherty from Waterford who both held the same position as Mickey and described him as salt of the earth and straight as a dye and would certainly be missed, but wanted to wish him and his family all the best for the future.

Finally, before I departed I met up with Adrian and Olivia Larkin who were over from Monaghan who told me Adrian had the pleasure of working with Mickey and were delighted to be there for his party.