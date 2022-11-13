Reeling in the Years with Dundalk Gae ls mens and ladies

One night I certainly wasn’t going to miss last weekend was the Dundalk Gaels GFC Reeling In The Years night which took place in the Imperial Hotel on Saturday night. The occasion was a joint celebration for the men and ladies teams and was the club’s first get together since before Covid and the place was packed to capacity by the time I arrived.

I wasn’t too long in the door when I caught up with coach Sean McCaffrey from Hill Street who told me the night was a celebration of the recently formed ladies teams along with a look back on the club’s history from its inception through the glory days to the present day. He went on to say that this was the first time the Gaels ladies and men were together for a night of celebrations and he and wife Deborah were looking forward to it.

I then headed over for a chat with a rather busy Ciaran Culligan from Priorland Gardens who was with his wife Frances but was actively immortalising the occasion by photographing everyone there. Fair play to him, he had his work cut out, but stamina certainly wasn’t going to be a problem specially with his recent 2 hours 51 minutes time for this year’s Dublin City Marathon!

After this I caught up with Brian McDonnell and Catherine Clarke from Dublin Road who told me it was the first time both genders were out together and introduced me to their daughter Sarah McDonnell whom, along with Keelin Lambert were the two ladies who made the proposal to the club’s committee during their Transition Year to start the ladies team. Sarah said that was three years ago and they can now proudly boast 200 ladies actively involved in the club. They were then joined by club secretary Clodagh Culligan from Priorland with husband Conor and she informed me the ladies teams are going from strength to strength.

I then headed for a table where I caught up with player John O’Hare from Hill Street who was with Niamh Boyle from Manydown Close and they assured me it was going to be a fantastic night for certain.

Not too far away I managed to get a few words with Aoibheann Moloney from Carlinn Hall with husband David and she was chatting to Aoife Copas from Cluan Enda who informed me they play with the senior ladies and love it. They then introduced me to fellow players Sarah McAleer from Ashbrook, Anna Khemych from Greenacres, Sabhbh McCarthy from Blackrock who all assured me it was going to be a fantastic night. They were also enjoying the occasion with Claire Kirby from Dublin Street and Ellen O’Hara from Willow Grove who told me they had joined forces with David McComish and Sean McCaffrey to organise the whole Reeling In The Years night and were looking forward to it being a huge success.

After this I headed for another table where I caught up with Aaron Rooney from Bay Estate and Saoirse Kelly from Old Golflinks Road who were up for making the best of the night with all their friends there.

Not too far away I met up with another senior player Aine McKenna from Dromiskin who had brought Conor McGovern from Blackrock and told me once the Gaels get together it was going to be epic.

Making my way through the crowds I then had the pleasure of meeting another two from the senior panel Emily Thompson from Belfry Drive and Katie Rice from Bay Estate who told me they were looking forward to a good night of celebrations and couldn’t wait for it to get going.

After this I met up with senior player Luke Conlon and Rebecca Hoey both from Redbarns Road who told me it was great to be out all together with the club and was sure it was going to be a fantastic night.

Heading for another table I met former players David Coleman from Kingswood and Paul Grier from Faughart with their respective wives Elizabeth and Fiona. The lads told me they were looking forward to the look back on years gone by when their appearance was slightly different!

I then got chatting with my old friend Tony O’Connell from St. Malachys Villas who was there with his wife Sheila and sons Thomas and James who was with Alanna Tinnelly from Knockbridge. He told me both lads play with the club and it was definitely going to be a good night because he had the following day off.

Making my way over to another table I met up with minors Tony McDonnell from Blackrock, Sean Lambert from old Muirhevna and Liam Coleman from Kingswood who said they were definitely going to make the best of it, even if their parents were there.

After this I made my way to a table where I got talking to some of the minor ladies and they included Katie Kelly from Oaklawns and Niamh Fanning from Dromiskin who had brought along Adam Daly and Leo McRuairi both from Blackrock. The ladies assured me they were up for a mad one and were joined by Jade Gorham from Oaklawns and Ciaran Marmion.

Meanwhile at an adjacent table I caught with Keith and Sarah Gorham from Oaklawns who were there to support Jade and niece Katie, but wanted a special mention for Gavin and Lisa Moran from Belfry who were late, as usual.

Also at the table I got a word with Alexandra Wozniak from Avenue Road who togs out for the u17 and was with Kasia Wozniak who has recently joined the club and hopes to get playing in the future. They were really looking forward to the night too.

I then ventured over to the official club table where I met PJ Loughran from Blackrock who was having a laugh with Noel Connolly from Mount Avenue there on the night with his daughter Laura, Ray Rooney from Knockbridge, the inimitable Joe Carroll from Bellurgan, Noel and Mary Sweeney from Demesne Road who was chatting away to Maire Kirby and Gerry Duffy from Thomas Street who joked that this was their first time in the function room since the days of Club Tivoli.

Finally, before I departed, I got a quick word with Anto Coleman from Dublin Road who was with daughters Aoibheann, Roisin and Bronagh and boyfriends David Molloy and Darren Meehan. Anto was having a laugh with Niall Lambert from Willow Grove and daughter Caoimhe and the lads told me it was going to be an excellent night for certain, although the talk was more on who could get Anto a ticket for the Naildrivers in the Spirit Store on December 11th!