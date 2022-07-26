Rain or snow, Fireside Festival was a hit

Organisers Brian and Jenny Heavey with their daughter Shannon at the Fireside Featival in Bellewstown. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Fran Thornton of Fuzz Gigolo on stage at the Fireside Featival in Bellewstown. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

While the rain was unexpected, crowds flocked out to Bellewstown, Co Meath last Saturday, to enjoy live music at Fireside Festival.

The festival welcomed less attendees than usual this year due to the weather, but still seeing hundreds gather indoors for rain periods, keeping dry.

The all-genre event saw over 30 acts playing on three stages throughout the day with bands and musicians coming from all over the country to perform.

Brian Harvey, festival organiser said, “it was a pretty rainy start to the day, it bucketed down from when we started to set up at 8 o'clock that morning up until when the gates opened at 1pm. But it did clear and it didn’t dampen the spirits of any of the bands or ticket holders.

Both an indoor and outdoor event with three stages, the Main Stage was situated outside, with the Marquee Stage in a marquee, with the Fireside Stage inside the Lounge.

Local acts included Drogheda bands Fuzz gigolo, Shock Sorrow, Gerry Hodgers and Duleek's very own Country Star Shannen Carroll.

The Headliner acts of the day included The Irish Garth Brooks Experience, Eurovision heart throb Mickey Joe Harte and Irish Guitar legend Pat Mc Manus and his band.

"I stood at the main gate all day and it was amazing to see the amount of people that were actually coming to see a certain band or bands,” added Brian. “Most of these bands are unsigned, home grown, indigenous acts that I seek out and I follow.

"Not only were the general public there, but real music fans of good Irish bands attended.

Families arrived early on the day to get the full experience, leaving around 6pm, while others carried on the festivities and fun late into the night.

The Fireside Sessions was started as a local open mic night in the village of Duleek in Co Meath, running on a monthly basis where acts form the immediate locality came to play the fireside stage.

Thanking his wife for acting as official photographer on the day, Brian added, "We're already starting to plan for next years event. We are going to go bigger and better. It will be in Bellewstown again next year, we have found a new home and we are very happy with it. The venue owners are very happy with it, we have lots of space, free parking.