Pop up shop returns for LSPCA

A welcome sign of normality returning, the LSPCA last week hosted their first pop up shop at the Long Walk centre in over two years.

With everything from a christening gown to children’s games and household bric-a- brac, the event helped raised over €3,000 for the animal welfare charity.

"We had an incredible response to the pop up shop, which was our first in person fundraiser in a few years, so it was really good to have had so much support,” said Fiona Squibb, LSPCA.

"People were so good in donating. There were a lot of really unusual things dropped off, from clothes and shoes to a pair of skating boots!”

Hundreds of donated goods on sale helped to raise much need funds for the charity which has worked throughout the pandemic with animals in need of care.

Like many charities, the LSPCA have faced fundraising difficulties as a result of not being able to host events, but with restrictions now being lifted it will be a welcome return to organising events where they can raise funds and meet the public once again.

"We would have held a few of these pop up shops before the pandemic, and I know people have always been so generous in supporting us,” added Fiona.