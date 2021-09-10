Podcasters Kev and Pico get behind SOSAD’s Dawn to Dusk relay

Podcasters Kieran Pickering and Kevin Carolan of the Kev and Pico Show are hosting a fundraising event on Sunday for SOSAD

Louth podcasters Kieran Pickering and Kevin Carolan of the Kev & Pico Show are giving their support to the SOSAD Dawn to Dusk relay on Sunday.

The pair, who have garnered an appreciative fanbase of listeners since launching their podcast earlier this year, will be in action outside Dundalk’s Tesco Extra from 6.30am to 6.30pm.

Not only are they taking part in the Dawn to Dusk 12 hour relay themselves, they are also encouraging others to take part and have asked local businesses to donate €100 each to SOSAD.

They have been overwhelmed by the response so far as 28 businesses have pledged their support.

Having set up the podcast earlier this year in an effort to “bring some laughs to 2021”, Kieran says that they decided to use it for good.

The two have been friends since their schooldays in Darver NS and also went to O’Fiaich College together.

"We’ve got thirty years of friendship and it’s still going strong.”

While they typically regal listeners with funny stories, they also speak about mental health issues on their podcast.

"We do a lot on mental health,” says Kieran. “We’ve both had our own issues and are very open to talking about it.”

Sunday will see them setting up outside Tesco Extra from 6.30am.

“We’ve got runners and walkers who will be setting off every hour. Kevin is going out running and I will be walking.”

They indeed doing a live broadcast via their social media channels on the day, with music and interviews with SOSAD volunteers.

Anyone who would like to take part in the SOSAD Dawn to Dusk Relay can do so by registering at www.sosadireland.ie