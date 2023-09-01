Pictures show the attendees of the Drogheda Grammar School Debs Ball

Louth Change county News Sport Business Lifestyle Drogheda & South Dundalk & North Home > Regionals > Louth > Lifestyle Pictures show the attendees of the Drogheda Grammar School Debs BallLeah Donnolly and Molly O’Connor.Drogheda IndependentToday at 12:58THE sixth year students and their dates looked amazing as they attended the Drogheda Grammar School Debs ball. Alex O’Reilly and Leah Jordan. Conor Kierans and Sam Fitzsimons. Cameron Phillips and Robyn Hughes. Pedro Garrido and Sophie Alwright. Aoife Brennana and Luke Black. Sean Hewson and Aisling Marry. Alex Egan, Anna Kirwan and Freya Magee.Charlie Costello and Molly O’Connor. Conor Daly and Lauren Allen. Melody Craig Boylan and Nicole Barinova.Lauren Ricourt and Darragh Sweeny Logue. Leah Donnolly and Molly O’Connor.Eoghan O’Brien and Niamh Clinton. Alba Murray and Dorothy Ajayi. Sam Tanner, Dylan White and Solomon Harley. Kevin Brady and Chelsea Flynn.Melody Craig Boylan, Ali Wilde and Aisling Marry. Photos by Paul Connor. More Louth NewsDrogheda & SouthStrong female line-up at inaugural Louth tradfest means it’s not just ‘a great fellas festival’Such was the lack of diversity at traditional festivals of old, that they got the nickname of ‘The Great Fella Festivals’, but Rósa Corcoran, curator of the inaugural Seán Corcoran Series, and daughter to the great man himself, is determined to … Drogheda & SouthInaugural Seán Corcoran Series promises to be a fitting legacy to a great manDrogheda & SouthBright sparks shine as new Electrical Apprenticeship Centre of Excellence opens in DroghedaOther SportsDundalk driver Noel Roddy wins at SilverstoneOpinionFr Michael Commane: Mothers are the guiding lights of our livesDrogheda & SouthCall out for actors, dancers and singers to auditions for Drogheda Panto ‘Cinderella’NewsLouth-based author Clara Kumagnai making waves with debut novel ‘Catfish Rolling’NewsLouth artist short-listed for Zurich Young Portrait PrizeDundalk & NorthDundalk’s M.A.D Youth Theatre to hold open day for new membersDrogheda & SouthDrogheda bridge closure causing traffic chaos and financial heartacheDundalk & NorthLouth musician David Keenan to spend 30th birthday outside Dáil to highlight housing crisisShow more