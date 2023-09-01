Louth

Pictures show the attendees of the Drogheda Grammar School Debs Ball

Leah Donnolly and Molly O’Connor.

Drogheda Independent

THE sixth year students and their dates looked amazing as they attended the Drogheda Grammar School Debs ball.

Alex O’Reilly and Leah Jordan.

Conor Kierans and Sam Fitzsimons.

Cameron Phillips and Robyn Hughes.

Pedro Garrido and Sophie Alwright.

Aoife Brennana and Luke Black.

Sean Hewson and Aisling Marry.

Alex Egan, Anna Kirwan and Freya Magee.

Charlie Costello and Molly O’Connor.

Conor Daly and Lauren Allen.

Melody Craig Boylan and Nicole Barinova.

Lauren Ricourt and Darragh Sweeny Logue.

Eoghan O’Brien and Niamh Clinton.

Alba Murray and Dorothy Ajayi.

Sam Tanner, Dylan White and Solomon Harley.

Kevin Brady and Chelsea Flynn.

Melody Craig Boylan, Ali Wilde and Aisling Marry.

Photos by Paul Connor.