piceTwo Talking Heads in aid of North Louth Hos

Dundalk Theatre Workshop members Gabrielle Toumey and Kieran Lawless took to the stage in The Spirit Store on Wednesday September 28th in two of Alan Bennett’s famous Talking Head monologues.

Gabrielle played the role of Susan, the bored vicar’s wife with a fondness for sherry, in ‘Bed Among the Lentils’ while Kieran takes on the part of middle-aged Graham, who lives at home with his mother, and whose life becomes complicated when she re-ignites with an old flame. Both Kieran and Gabrielle are recipients of the Mary Cosgrove Award for Performance, awarded in memory of Mary Cosgrove who had graced the local stage with a number of drama groups.

The two monologues were originally written for the BBC and are perfect examples of Bennett’s gentle satire and sharp observations on British society.