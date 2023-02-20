Photo Gallery: Night of glamour at Louth TY Ball 2023 held in Ardee

Louth’s Transition Year students switched their school uniforms for glittering dresses, sharp suits, fake tans and lipstick for their TY Ball.
Schools from Drogheda, Ardee, Dunleer, Dundalk and Bush all made a beeline for Tierney Castle in Ardee for their big night.
It was one of the biggest school nights in the county in years with COVID-19 having put a pause of such a milestone event for the students now in fifth year and sixth year, as well as the class of 2022 who sat their Leaving Certificate exam last June.