Over 1500 at Vantastival

Blaithin and Aiofe Keelan and Chico at the Vantastival Festival at Beauleu House. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Caoimhin Brady performing in 'The Glasshouse" at the Vantastival Festival at Beauleu House. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Joe Hall, Sile Carberry, Mayor of Drogheda Michelle Hall and Deirdre Wilson at the Vantastival Festival at Beauleu House. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

The annual Vantastival music and campervan festival made its much anticipated return to Beaulieu House & Gardens on the September 16 and 17, with the weekend deemed by all present to be a triumph.

1,500 adults and over 300 children were welcomed back to the festival for a fun-filled weekend of music and entertainment.

Campervanners travelled from all over Ireland for the event, including over 50 vintage Volkswagen campervans, most of which belonged to members of the Type 2 Ireland Volkswagen campervan club. Motorhome Craic, a Northern Ireland-based club for motorhome owners, was also well represented this year, while an impressive number of tent-campers pitched up for the weekend, proving Vantastival is not just for campervan owners.

Despite the smaller-scale of the event compared to its pre-covid format, Vantastival’s line up did not disappoint this year with almost 60 Irish acts performing over Friday and Saturday. Niamh Regan, The Bonny Men, Susan O’Neill and Hermitage Green were highlights on the wonderfully atmospheric Woodland Stage, while the Trad Folkin’ Rocks stage was a favourite amongst festival-goers, with trad superstars Jiggy closing the festival in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Drogheda was well represented with 10 local acts on the bill, including gypsy-folk act GRAND who headlined on the Tow Bar stage on Friday.

The Cully & Sully Campervan Cook-off was a hit on the Saturday afternoon, and the culinary duo were seen mingling with festival-goers and enjoying the tunes long after their judging duties were finished.

However, the stand-out feature of the festival this year was the Enchanted Garden Kids’ camp, a wonderland of circus performers, arts and craft workshops, child-centred musical performances and nature and fairy hunts in the fantastically beautiful surroundings of Beaulieu House’s walled garden.